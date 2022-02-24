LINCOLN — Breakneck Hollow, a proposed affordable housing project off Breakneck Hill Road, appears to be moving on to an appeals hearing. The future of the project is unwritten, but here’s a recap of what’s happened so far.
Women’s Development Corp. began working with the town of Lincoln on their Breakneck Hollow plans in May of 2017.
In June of 2018, WDC formally presented their application to the Planning Board’s Technical Review Committee. The plans called for two buildings, each with 22 affordable apartment units on a roughly 12 acre-parcel across from the MacColl YMCA.
By November, Lincoln Town Planner Al Ranaldi had issued a certificate of non-completeness to effectively stop the application from moving forward to the full Planning Board. The TRC had major concerns with the proposal at that time, including traffic and safety; the overall density; and the proposed sewer connection.
A year later, in December 2019, WDC came back to the town with revised plans. They made it further in the process this time around, appearing before the Planning Board in January. Several neighbors expressed their own concerns about WDC’s plans during that meeting, which turned tense pretty quickly.
Breakneck Hollow was up for a vote in March of 2020 when the world came to a grinding halt due to the pandemic.
Things picked up again in the summer, but neighbors continued to push back during a public hearing.
The June meeting ran so long that the discussion was continued another month. Things weren’t looking much better for the developer by the end of summer.
Finally, after several attempts by the developer to see the project through to the finish line, the Lincoln Planning Board voted unanimously in October 2020 to deny WDC’s Breakneck Hollow application.
Last spring, WDC filed an appeal with the State Housing Appeals Board in an effort to reverse the Planning Board’s denial.
The Town of Lincoln, and abutters at the Stony Creek Condominiums, motioned to fight the appeal.
The SHAB appeal was scheduled to be heard on Dec. 16, 2021, but the discussion was stalled due to a potential conflict of interest. SHAB chair Kelley Morris Salvatore’s brother-in-law serves on the Lincoln Planning Board.
Morris Salvatore sought an Ethics Commission opinion on whether or not she should preside over the Breakneck Hollow appeal. In January, the Commission opined that Morris Salvatore should recuse herself from the proceedings.
The appeal was rescheduled for last Thursday. Arguments were not made, however, since WDC requested that the matter be continued again. Their request was denied, so the case should (finally) be heard by the SHAB in the next month or so.
