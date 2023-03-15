Officer Nina Bliss, Police Chief {span id=”docs-internal-guid-a515d65a-7fff-3fc3-72df-b4a1477ef563”}Alfredo Ruggiero Jr., {/span}Officer William Vickers, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-a515d65a-7fff-3fc3-72df-b4a1477ef563”}{span}Birchwood Middle School Principal Brian Gilmore, and Superintendent Joseph Goho with Chief for the day, sixth grader {span id=”docs-internal-guid-680fac0c-7fff-3177-0301-46d7f070cb38”}{span}Elias Rouleau. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
“Chief for a Day” Elias Rouleau sits at the chief of police’s desk last Friday after being named winner of the North Providence Police Dept.’s essay contest.
Officer Nina Bliss, Police Chief {span id=”docs-internal-guid-a515d65a-7fff-3fc3-72df-b4a1477ef563”}Alfredo Ruggiero Jr., {/span}Officer William Vickers, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-a515d65a-7fff-3fc3-72df-b4a1477ef563”}{span}Birchwood Middle School Principal Brian Gilmore, and Superintendent Joseph Goho with Chief for the day, sixth grader {span id=”docs-internal-guid-680fac0c-7fff-3177-0301-46d7f070cb38”}{span}Elias Rouleau. {/span}{/span}{/span}{/span}
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Elias Rouleau, a 6th-grader at Birchwood Middle School, was honored by the North Providence Police Department by becoming “police chief “for a day last Friday.
For the past few weeks, NPPD has been running its Police Chief for a Day contest. To enter, middle school students submit short essays on why they would like to be a police officer and/or why the police are important. Out of all submissions, one winner was chosen: 12-year-old Rouleau.
“When I think of a police officer, I think of someone I can look up to, someone I can trust, and someone I can turn to if I’m ever in trouble,” Rouleau said in his essay.
Last Friday morning, Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. went to Birchwood Middle School to tell Rouleau that he had earned the title of chief for the day.
“I was so excited when I found out I won,” said Rouleau.
From there, they went to the police station where Rouleau got sworn in before receiving a custom uniform shirt and a police ID badge. He then began his duties as chief, including touring the station, riding in a police cruiser, and of course, enjoying a doughnut.
Rouleau said what he admires most about police officers is how dedicated they are to protecting and serving their communities. In his essay, he said he sees an example of this hard work almost every day through School Resource Officer William Vickers.
“Officer Vickers demonstrates daily how much he cares about the safety of all the students at Birchwood,” said Rouleau. “Officer Vickers knows all of our names and helps out at many events.”
Rouleau said he might want to become a police officer when he grows up, so he can “protect and provide peace for all citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.