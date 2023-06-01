Block Island for the day
From left are the writer’s sister Sofia Pelletiere, writer Bella Pelletiere, and the writer’s cousin Jillian Accetturo on Block Island back in 2019.

 Breeze photo by Bella Pelletiere

My family and I have been venturing to Block Island since I can remember. From the time I was young, I can remember myself saying that one day, I was going to buy myself a retirement home on the island. As soon as you step off the boat, the island has so much to offer for the perfect summer day. For me, it also offers so many personal memories.

From Point Judith in Narragansett, taking the Block Island Ferry is a breeze. The tickets for a 30-minute ferry ride are inexpensive, and when you get there, you’re only seconds away from the beach. Although Ballard’s Beach has been in the media due to a large fight that took place there last year, it is my go-to place to spend the day due the fact that it’s in the middle of everything.

