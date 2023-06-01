My family and I have been venturing to Block Island since I can remember. From the time I was young, I can remember myself saying that one day, I was going to buy myself a retirement home on the island. As soon as you step off the boat, the island has so much to offer for the perfect summer day. For me, it also offers so many personal memories.
From Point Judith in Narragansett, taking the Block Island Ferry is a breeze. The tickets for a 30-minute ferry ride are inexpensive, and when you get there, you’re only seconds away from the beach. Although Ballard’s Beach has been in the media due to a large fight that took place there last year, it is my go-to place to spend the day due the fact that it’s in the middle of everything.
For years, my family used to venture and stay at Champlin’s Marina which is a taxi ride from the main ferry. We spent the Fourth of July watching the fireworks from my aunt’s boat, and spending the day swimming in the community pool while listening to a cover artist sing “Hey There Delilah.” Not too far away, we would grab dinner from the Spring House which has an amazing view of the island. When I got older, and my aunt sold her boat, we spent the day on Block Island rather than staying there for a week and we transferred over to spending our time at Ballard’s since it was so close to the ferry.
The main strip has multiple stores where you can buy a Block Island souvenir, or grab an ice cream before getting on the boat. The best feeling is leaving the island feeling like you got a good amount of sun and fun for the day, and wanting to go back as soon as possible. When you go to the island for the day, make sure to bring a change of clothes, lots of sunscreen, and water.
