SMITHFIELD – Blood-soaked napkins on the floor of the Apple Valley Mall Subway shop were stark reminders of the often horrifying brevity of life.
Officials this week were still investigating the June 7 crash through the restaurant that killed Woonsocket resident Charlotte Vacca, a 47-year-old mother of five children, and injured four other victims.
People continued to show up at Subway and neighboring Planet Fitness days after the crash last week, still not having heard what had transpired there around 3 p.m. on Wednesday as mid-afternoon sandwich orders were being assembled.
Rumors were swirling about what might have led to the high-speed crash in the parking lot of Route 44, but North Scituate resident Jeffrey Barden, reported to have been the driver, told NBC 10 that it was the result of him experiencing a seizure.
Police said Barden struck one vehicle in the lot before speeding off in his Volvo and crashing into the Subway. Barden, who experienced minor injuries, said he was running errands and doesn’t remember anything leading up to waking up in the ambulance. He said knowing that he wasn’t at fault was no comfort.
Rosemary Carlson, of North Providence, visited the destroyed store last Thursday to leave flowers in memory of Vacca and the other victims, saying she’s devastated to be seeing so many of these types of incidents happening.
As of Tuesday, an online fundraiser set up by Vacca’s eldest daughter had met a $40,000 goal.
“My mom was the most hard-working and devoted person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” wrote Kaylei Perry-Vacca. “She would give the shirt off her back to make sure our family was taken care of. She’s leaving behind my elderly grandmother, my four younger sibling (between the ages of 9-18), a loving boyfriend and his two children, as well as so many amazing family members and friends.”
Police deemed the crash to be an accident in the hours after it happened. First responders found two people pinned under the vehicle. A victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and four others were rushed to hospitals.
According to public safety officials, the driver appeared to be speeding his Volvo through the parking lot leading up to the crash.
Crews were seen cleaning up glass at around 5 p.m., and the car was removed from the restaurant and loaded onto a tow truck a short time later.
Subway was closed until further notice, according to Smithfield police, and Planet Fitness was also closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.