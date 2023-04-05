NORTH PROVIDENCE – A major grant won by the North Providence School Department will allow local school officials to invest significant money into music programming for students.
Supt. Joseph Goho told the School Committee last week that local music programs were particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a $111,000 arts grant will help them regain their footing.
Most of the money secured will go toward musical instruments and equipment for grades K-12, said Goho.
The School Committee unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement on the School Building Authority ARTS Initiative Grant.
The School Department is soliciting cost proposals for musical instruments, with bids in response to a request for proposals to be opened this Thursday, April 6.
Asked about specific impacts to music programs during the pandemic, Assistant Supt. Louise Seitsinger cited the many health restrictions and mitigation strategies, including limits to group sizes, spacing, playing of instruments and singing due to breathing and vocalization and the possible spread of germs from activities.
“Due to virtual learning and then the transition back into the school environment, there was a need to build our programs up again,” she said.
She added that they are receiving quotes and seeking bids as needed for instruments at all levels, as well as uniforms, artists in residence, performances, and other related equipment such as music stands.
“We expect to have all purchasing completed before June 30,” she said.
She added, “We are excited about this amazing opportunity for our students and schools.”
The Rhode Island Department of Education last year launched a $5 million art education support effort, called Art Re-engages Talent in all Students, or the ARTS Initiative, with grants of at least $10,000 allowing districts to support the arts in their schools as they see fit.
“Research demonstrates that the link between involvement in the arts and engagement in school is strong and persistent,” stated a news release at the time. “Coming out of the pandemic, RIDE is dedicated to supporting local schools as they rebuild and strengthen their arts programs. This is an opportunity for schools to connect with local artists and programs – and for students to re-connect with their schools.”
RIDE is leaving final decisions on spending funds, which are allotted on a per-student basis, in the hands of local education leaders.
