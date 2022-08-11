The candidates
CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – The Democratic primary for House of Representatives District 57 features two Democrats who are polar opposites on the age spectrum and many key issues.

Incumbent Rep. James McLaughlin, who turns 79 in November, is facing a challenge from 28-year-old Brandon Voas, who is calling McLaughlin out for “extreme, far-right views” on issues such as guns, women’s rights and abortion, same-sex marriage, and former President Trump.

