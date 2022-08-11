CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – The Democratic primary for House of Representatives District 57 features two Democrats who are polar opposites on the age spectrum and many key issues.
Incumbent Rep. James McLaughlin, who turns 79 in November, is facing a challenge from 28-year-old Brandon Voas, who is calling McLaughlin out for “extreme, far-right views” on issues such as guns, women’s rights and abortion, same-sex marriage, and former President Trump.
Portions of Cumberland and Central Falls, which are represented by the district, deserve a fresh voice that speaks for them instead of someone who opposes what they value, said Voas, of 22 Clark St.
In an interview with The Breeze this week, McLaughlin, of 15 Garden St., described himself as an “old Franklin Delano Roosevelt Democrat” who believes in God, country and community, crediting Roosevelt for signing the Social Security Bill, for being a capitalist who was hated by capitalists, and for putting people back to work with the Works Project Administration. He said the jury’s still out on whether President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will do what it’s supposed to do and prove to be a good thing.
McLaughlin, who is outspokenly pro-life, says he doesn’t share with anyone what his vote was for president in the last election, and makes no apologies for holding views that are different from many Democrats.
“I believe that the Democratic Party needs to lean back to the working people, that’s me,” he said.
That includes working to reduce the cost of health care and lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and the elderly, he said, as well as increases in Medicaid.
He called Voas “a progressive who needs to start focusing on the important issues” such as the economy instead of obsessing about social issues. On those social issues, he said he initially voted against gay marriage in 2010 but has many gay friends and holds nothing against how they live, believes that the Second Amendment is important, and believes that all life is precious.
As former member of Senate Finance for four years, McLaughlin said the state made strides, but needs to do more.
Voas noted that McLaughlin was removed from the important finance committee because of his extremist views. Finance is a big deal, he said, helping to bring money to Cumberland and Central Falls.
The winner of the Democratic primary in September goes on to face Republican Dennis Huard in the November general election.
McLaughlin, a retired auto technician, said he’s gotten some looks from House leadership because he believes that representatives should “at least take a look” at all proposals, whether they come from Democrats or Republicans, independents or progressives.
Voas said he’d been contemplating a run for some time, but it was the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that pushed him over the edge. He said he wants to speak for younger voters who have also been pushed to their limits.
One of the biggest issues Voas hears as he’s walking the streets is that the state needs proper funding for schools. He said he’ll advocate for more funding and work to revamp the funding formula to account for the big bills Cumberland is paying for students at Blackstone Valley Prep.
Both candidates say they’re doing a lot of walking and talking to voters, McLaughlin saying he’s out seven days a week. The message from voters is that “it’s the economy, stupid,” and gas prices and inflation are top of mind among people who don’t know whether they’ll be able to afford their bills, he said.
Voas says he’s also out every day, walking for nine hours on Saturday, eight hours on Sunday, and two or three hours each weekday. He said investing in schools is the issue he hears the most about.
Being able to afford housing is also incredibly important to people, said Voas, who is waiting with his girlfriend to buy a home until the market returns to earth a bit. He said he wants to help secure investments to revitalize the area, including for new sidewalks, streetscapes, and parks. Also important to him are addressing health care and prescription costs and protecting the environment for current and future generations, he said.
All-important protecting of rights on issues such as gay marriage and abortion in Rhode Island came despite McLaughlin’s opposition, Voas said.
Voas, a territory manager for O’Reilly Auto Parts, is endorsed by the Cumberland Democratic Town Committee. He counts numerous local leaders as his supporters.
McLaughlin, who has his own base of support among the town’s more conservative leaders, said Voas is a “nice young man,” but what he himself has done over six terms qualifies him to stay in the job. If someone wants to go into politics, he said, they should do as he did and attend council meetings, school board meetings, and overall understand the “heartbeat of what’s going on” in those communities to find solutions. He said he hasn’t seen Voas at the important meetings he himself has attended for years.
“Should the people choose to put him in office, he needs to do these things,” he said. “You need to be on top of everything that’s going on.”
Among the General Assembly’s recent accomplishments while he’s been in office are the elimination of the car tax, killing the Western Oil expansion, obtaining grants for work on the Blackstone River, and working to secure funding for local projects such as the Broad Street “flood zone” and new Diamond Hill water lines.
Future efforts will focus on expanding pre-kindergarten offerings and tax breaks for working class people, and advocating for temporary suspension of the gas tax until the state gets over inflation, he added. He said he plans to target health costs for the elderly and get more money for cities and towns.
“I’m doing my best, that’s all I can say,” he said.
As for the Democratic Town Committee, he said, “they never really liked me and they probably never will.” He said sometimes endorsements “can be the kiss of death” for a candidate.
