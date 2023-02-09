WOONSOCKET — Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket is being accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears in the home they both lived on last Monday. She was arraigned on Feb. 2 on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail. Woonsocket police said they had responded to the home in the past for domestic issues, but none of the issues had involved violence. Chief Thomas Oates of the Woonsocket Police Department said the death was violent, and they knew they were dealing with a homicide when they first walked in.
Jennifer Pamula allegedly told police at the scene that “I had to do it,” and “I can’t be hurt anymore.”
According to a press release from Toni Gomes, executive director, Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, and Lucy Rios, executive director, Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Woonsocket has been disproportionately impacted by domestic homicides, with four of the 12 homicides that have occurred since 2020 happening there.
To learn about their efforts to end domestic violence in R.I., find ways to get involved, and access resource information, visit their website at www.ricadv.org. If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the statewide confidential 24/7 RI Victims of Crime Helpline at 1-800-494-8100. The Helpline is also available via online chat at www.ricadv.org.
North Smithfield woman hospitalized from dog attack
An 83-year-old woman was hospitalized after her small dog died from an attack of a German shepherd.
According to reports, the woman was rushed to Landmark Medical Center after the attack on Feb. 2.
The victim was walking her 11-year-old schnauzer in her neighborhood when a neighbor’s dog attacked her small dog. The owner was severely injured as she tried to save her pet.
Police identify body of Burrillville woman
BURRILLVILLE – Col. Stephen Lynch of the Burrillville Police Department released the following information regarding a body located in the town of Burrillville last Sunday.
On Feb. 5, the Burrillville Police and Harrisville Fire Departments responded to the Little Round Top Pond area and recovered a woman’s body from Little Round Top Pond. This area is a fishing and hiking site off of Brook Road in the Harrisville section of Burrillville.
The woman found deceased at this location is identified as Jane Finkelstein, age 67, of Harrisville. The Burrillville Police Department and the Rhode Island State Medical Examiner’s Office found no evidence of foul play with the circumstances of Finkelstein’s death. Burrillville Police have learned that Finkelstein is an avid outdoor enthusiast and was known to hike in this area frequently. Her body was recovered approximately 20 feet from the shore, partially submerged in the water, and on broken ice. Burrillville Police believe that Ms. Finkelstein fell through the ice at some point on Feb. 4.
Finkelstein was a child psychologist and maintained an office and practice in the Holliston, Mass. area.
