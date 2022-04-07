CUMBERLAND – A year after the Cumberland Police Department expanded its fleet of moving radar-equipped cars, police say they’re using the technology on a regular basis to catch speeders.
Deputy Chief Douglas Ciullo said there are now 11 moving radar units installed in various police vehicles.
“They are used on a daily basis and have greatly assisted the officers in speed enforcement,” he said.
Since the equipment is mounted in fixed positions in the vehicles, officers still use handheld units depending on where they take a post and how they park, said Ciullo.
Without looking at the narrative for each ticket, he said, responding to a Breeze request for data, he can’t estimate how many tickets have been written based on each type of unit.
The Breeze reported last April that half of the town’s 12 front-line patrol and traffic cruisers were equipped with moving radar, allowing officers to catch speeders driving toward them from the opposite direction, and that the town was expanding that number by five, with one vehicle left without the technology.
With the use of the additional units, then-Chief John Desmarais said police would be better equipped to combat speeding in a town where speeding is the biggest complaint.
The narrowness of some local roads makes stationary radar use impossible, according to Cumberland police, making moving radar the right move for those areas.
The moving radar can also pick up speeds of cars coming up behind a police cruiser or passing them to the side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.