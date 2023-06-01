NORTH SMITHFIELD – Aaron Andrews has become the new owner of Hercules Beef, Wings, and Pizza at 7 Main St. in Slatersville.
Andrews, a resident of Woonsocket, is the grandson of Daniel Andrews, a former town administrator in North Smithfield.
Andrews told The Breeze that he’s worked in the restaurant business his entire life, so when the opportunity presented itself he thought he would take a chance and jump right into it.
Andrews originally started out at Coffee and Cream, a breakfast joint in North Smithfield, and then started working at Ciro’s Tavern in Woonsocket where he was a manager for about 8 years.
“The family was selling, and it was just a good time to jump into it,” he said.
Andrews said that because the restaurant has a lot of regular customers, he doesn’t have any plans on changing the recipes. He said the family of Hercules Stamatelatos, the original owner who had owned Hercules since 1994, has been in the kitchen teaching him everything about the business.
“They’ve been teaching me everything, all the recipes, and I’m learning along the way,” said Andrews.
Andrews said he is working on refurbishing Hercules to make it more of a restaurant rather than an old-school pick-up pizza shop. He said he will also be adding a bar as he works on getting Hercules a liquor license.
“They’re all excited,” Andrews told The Breeze when asked what his family thinks of his decision to take over the restaurant. He said he continues to bring in new employees as he works to improve an already established restaurant.
During a May 15 Town Council meeting, Andrews said he’s excited to be taking over, saying he’s been in the restaurant business his whole life and he’s happy to start his journey with Hercules Pizza.
Councilor Claire O’Hara wished Andrews good luck and thanked him for doing business in North Smithfield. She asked him which Andrews was his father, and he said it was Dan Andrews who worked at Gators Pub for 25 years.
Councilor John Beauregard mentioned that he lives right around the corner and gets deliveries often. He said the pizza and other food is fantastic. Andrews said they’re keeping most of the same recipes, “hopefully only making improvements” to the overall experience.
