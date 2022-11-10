Pictured is the Samuel Greene Allen House in Hope, the Hope Mill Office and an unknown house. Fred Faria of the Scitaute Preservation Society said that and other Hope history will be shared in “About Scituate – Hope Village” on Nov. 12.
SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society returns with the second installment of its series about the Scituate villages, “About Scituate — Hope Village,” on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Hope Jackson Fire Company, 117 Main St. in Hope.
The SPS previously hosted “About Scituate — Potterville,” which Fred Faria of SPS said was so “incredibly popular” and well attended that the organization promised to host one about an area of Scituate each year.
“About Scituate — Hope Village” is presented in conjunction with the Hope Historical Society and SPS to share facts, histories and people who made the town so unique, Faria said.
He said an important piece of Hope’s history apart from other Scituate villages is that it remained mostly untouched by the construction of the Scituate Reservoir.
“It cut Hope off from the rest of the town. While the rest of Scituate was greatly impacted and being taken over by eminent domain for the reservoir, Hope was basically untouched,” he said.
The reservoir had other impacts on Hope, including a track built in Hope to go to Kent Village to ship material for the reservoir, but it did not see the mass sale of homes and businesses that other villages did. While other schoolhouses were being razed, Hope’s schoolhouse quickly became overpopulated to educate local children.
The old Hope Schoolhouse, once the Scituate Police Station, is now owned by the Hope Jackson Fire Department, and the plan is to restore the building as a community center and install the Fire Department’s administrative offices inside, Faria said.
Faria said the “About Hope” series will go from the town’s beginnings as a furnace location creating pots and pans, iron ore, cannon balls and more, to the construction of cotton mills.
“Many people know a little about the Hope Furnace as it cast cannon for the Revolutionary War. But most people do not know that the furnace started with making very poor quality pots and pans to finally refining the casting process to make quality castings: cannon,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Hope Furnace-cast cannonballs will be showcased during the presentation, along with other Hope historic photographs and artifacts, including old maps.
While a whole presentation could be made solely on the Hope Furnace, which Faria said the SPS has had, this presentation will focus on Hope through the ages up until 1989.
“The presentation will take the audience from the furnace to other manufacturing in the village, as well as the growth of the village based on the industries. We will show the ups and downs of the various industries of the village and its impact,” Faria said.
The program will take the audience up to modern times, and feature Alice Howland, Hope’s first librarian and a descendant of the Hope Mill superintendent. Howland donated the Hope Pond and the surrounding land that is now the Hope Associates where Scituate Recreations hosts its summer programs, and other charitable donations to Hope.
“She really helped make Hope a much better place to live,” Faria said.
Faria said the icing on the cake of hosting the “About Hope” series in Hope will be getting residents from other Scituate villages into Hope. He said many people don’t know about its new lights and park next door to Hope Jackson Fire Department.
“It’s like a whole other town away from Scituate but it is in Scituate with a wealth of history we are excited to share,” he said.
