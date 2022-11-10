Samuel Greene Allen House in Hope
Pictured is the Samuel Greene Allen House in Hope, the Hope Mill Office and an unknown house. Fred Faria of the Scitaute Preservation Society said that and other Hope history will be shared in “About Scituate – Hope Village” on Nov. 12.

SCITUATE – The Scituate Preservation Society returns with the second installment of its series about the Scituate villages, “About Scituate — Hope Village,” on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Hope Jackson Fire Company, 117 Main St. in Hope.

The SPS previously hosted “About Scituate — Potterville,” which Fred Faria of SPS said was so “incredibly popular” and well attended that the organization promised to host one about an area of Scituate each year.

