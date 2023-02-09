Lincoln Spelling Bee winner, 8th-grader Ethan Abreau, right, stands with his parents Jen Martino and Leo Abreau after winning the district-wide Spelling Bee in the 7th round on Tuesday night by correctly spelling the championship word “quittance,” which is “a release or discharge from a debt or obligation.”
The judges who had the final word at the Spelling Bee are, from left, James Williamson, Lincoln Middle School principal; Leanne Saravo, principal of Central Elementary School; and Joseph DeLeo, dean of students at Lincoln Middle School.
Lianne Denham, principal of Northern Elementary School, far right, distributes Spelling Bee participation medals to students who were eliminated in the first round of the contest on Tuesday night. The students, from left, are Henry Colt, Elizabeth Hopkins and Tyler Pelosi, all Middle School 7th-graders, and 6th-graders Michael Denham and Laasya Gajula.
LINCOLN – Nineteen Lincoln students faced off Tuesday at the district-wide spelling bee, and Ethan Abreau, an 8th-grader at Lincoln Middle School, was crowned the spelling bee champ.
The event was a short one, only going for six rounds before Abreau spelled his way to victory.
The first round proved to be challenging for spellers, eliminating 10 of the 19 competitors, with students getting tripped up on words such as “curries,” “domineering,” “incentive” and “moxie.”
By the second round, two 4th-graders, one 5th-grader, two 6th-graders, one 7th-grader and three 8th-graders remained. In this round, only two students were eliminated: 4th-grader Braelynn Santos with the word hangar, and 8th-grader Danika Denham with the word probative.
Round three saw the elimination of three spellers, leaving only four competitors during round four.
Round five was the championship round, with Abreau facing off against 6th-grader Fabiana Regalado. During this round, both students spelled their words incorrectly; Regalado tripped up on the word “vacuousness” (spelling it “vaquosness”) and Abreau spelling hackneyed as “hackney.”
Regalado and Abreau both moved on to round six. Regalado’s word was “inimical,” but she spelled it “enemical.” Abreau’s word was “bumptious,” which he successfully spelled.
Then, it was a sudden death round. Abreau was given a word and if he spelled it correctly, he would be the 2023 Lincoln Spelling Bee champ. The word that brought him to triumph was “quittance.”
Among other words Abreau spelled correctly were “basaltic” and “marionette.”
Besides Santos, the 4th-graders competing were Mia Mezini, Hyfa Maryam and Shai-el Katz.
Representing 5th-graders were Nadia Sirkorwicz, Faith DaSilva, Layla Garrahan and Aaliyah Rodriguez.
Along with Regalado, the 6th-graders participating were Michael Denham, Laasya Gajula and Taylor Landi.
Brandi Beckler, Henry Colt, Elizabeth Hopkins and Tyler Pelosi spelled as 7th-graders, and besides Abreau and Denham, Jack Manion competed as an 8th-grader.
The bee was facilitated by Melissa Goho, principal of Lonsdale Elementary School, and was judged by Leanne Saravo, principal of Central Elementary, James Williamson, principal of LMS, and Joseph DeLeo, dean of students at LMS.
Shaelagh Goulis, a teacher at Northern Elementary, was the pronouncer, and Lawrence Filippelli, the superintendent of schools, gave the opening remarks, with Nicole Lanni, assistant principal of LMS, introducing the students.
Abreau moves on to the State Spelling Bee, sponsored by The Breeze, which will be held Saturday, March 18.
