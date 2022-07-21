FOSTER – As the lyrics to the locally famous “I Live in Foster” song by Chris Guertin say, “we don’t need you in Foster” is exactly how abutters feel about a potential rodeo coming to town at 0 Central Pike.
A half-dozen Foster residents met at Mark Zuena’s driveway to air grievances about the possibility of a rodeo moving to a 12.5-acre lot owned by Juan Gonzalez of Attleboro.
Gonzalez submitted an application for a special use permit at his Foster property to hold a traveling rodeo up to four times a year, with parking for 170 vehicles and seating for 160 people.
“You know what that means: tailgating,” said Zuena, who lives across the street from the site.
Zuena said the previous owner of 0 Central Pike used the lot for target practice and deer hunting and Gonzalez gave him the impression he’d do about the same when he bought the lot in 2020.
While Zuena said Gonzalez’s clearing of the property was great, he feels their relationship has changed since the news of Gonzalez’s plans for a rodeo. In short, he said he feels he’s been lied to.
“He never approached me and asked me about my feelings or concerns,” Zuena said.
Over the past two years, Gonzalez has put in work at the property, and says he will continue to make improvements. He plans to grow hay for his livestock, as well as apples from the small orchard on site and other produce. He says he is unsure if he will go through with original plans to build a home on the site.
In June, the Foster Planning Board gave the rodeo a positive recommendation to the Zoning Board of Review for a special use permit. The rodeo would consist of a 100-foot fenced ring and grandstand with an anticipated attendance of 260 people for a one-day event. Four security personnel as well as emergency medical services and transportation will be present at all events as well as portable toilets, food trucks and beverages. No alcoholic drinks will be sold.
Per the special use permit, the rodeo can be held no more than four times a year, and will be run between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Other restrictions include prohibiting or evaluating audio systems, requiring a substantial vegetative buffer, and requiring lighting to be kept to a minimum to prevent spillover.
Planning Board Chairperson Anthony Renzi said he felt the rodeo was a good idea for the town, with minimal impact, and could be a destination-type event for Foster. Renzi said the rodeo is also consistent with the goals and purposes of the Foster Comprehensive Plan.
Zuena said Gonzalez shared all those details with him, except for the part where he hoped to host a rodeo a couple of times a year. For Zuena, the rodeo means loud noises, traffic that may be alcohol-fueled that will surely spill out of the parking lot onto the road, and many other unwanted outcomes.
Zuena complained that while at first Gonzalez seemed straightforward, his presence at the property is not always positive. He and an abutting neighbor in Scituate both witnessed unattended fires, and said they dealt with noises from loud parties hosted by Gonzalez.
Lastly, Zuena said there is no way to enforce Gonzalez from holding the rodeo more than four times a year. He said mostly, the town will simply not renew the permit for another year should he exceed the limit.
He said the Foster Fairgrounds would be a better location for a rodeo, and hopes Gonzalez is open to switching locations.
Abutter Sean Andrileuas said a rodeo in Foster is “nonsense,” and will disturb his peace, the exact thing he moved to Foster for. He said there are already large parties that bring a lot of noise.
Andrileuas said he is worried that granting a special use permit may open the door for Gonzalez to hold other events at the property, including concerts.
Kathy and John Neville live down the road from the proposed rodeo, and both feel that it does not fit the character of the town. She said while the town is full of cowboys, Foster residents prefer horse riding over bull riding.
Kathy Neville added that she never received notice regarding his plans or for either meeting at the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Review.
The bottom line for the couple is that a rodeo of that size is not appropriate for the rural neighborhood. She added that it is close to the reservoir, and may cause pollution to the drinking water.
“It just needs to stop,” she said.
Abutter Christine Schiller said she moved to Foster for its rural character and feels the noise from a rodeo will disturb her peace. She said she also feels that a rodeo is an inhumane practice that causes “terrible” injury to bulls, including broken ribs, punctured lungs and organs that can cause an agonizing death.
“I do not believe that animals should be used as sports tools,” she said. “Hearing this will make my heart hurt.”
Schiller said she is also concerned about spillover onto Central Pike when the parking lots become full. There are deep culverts on either side of the road, and she expressed concerns that drivers could end up in the ditch if not paying attention. She also said a large crowd will bring litter.
“This is a pristine place on earth and I want to keep it that way,” Schiller said.
Plans for the Gonzalez rodeo will be before the Zoning Board of Review on Aug. 10 and the agenda has not yet been posted.
