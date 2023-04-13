SMITHFIELD – Accessory dwelling units up to 900 square feet are now allowed on all single-family and multi-family homes in Smithfield after the town updated zoning ordinances to comply with state laws.
The Town Council approved several ordinance changes, including updates to the ADU allowances, creating a new section for open spaces and modifying zoning to comply with the Comprehensive Plan.
The council did not approve changes to the solar ordinance that would eliminate large solar arrays in residential areas.
An ADU is a complete living facility for one or more people that can be attached as part of an accessory structure, such as a garage or a built unit. Previously, ADUs were limited to being inhabited by family members.
Now, Town Planner Michael Phillips said changes to state law allow for all ADUs to be lived in by any person, regardless of relation.
All units must include water, sewer and electricity.
Another significant change to the town’s ordinance allows for ADUs to be in rented homes as well, not just owner-occupied homes, Phillips said.
No more than one ADU is allowed in residential zones. An ADU is typically an attached structure, though often an above-garage unit around 20 feet by 40 feet, said Phillips.
“Most of the people who come in want something bigger than that,” Phillips said.
He said he believes the state put the laws in place to include more affordable housing or to help homeowners with income from renting.
“It’s really going the other way in allowing it, taking the restrictions out so they can have these everywhere,” Phillips said.
Smithfield exceeds the state’s maximum space for an ADU unit of 800 feet, and will allow up to 900 square feet. Both allow for a minimum of 400 square feet.
Zoning Board Chairperson James Busam said the town’s original plans for maximum ADU space at 800 square feet was too small.
“I think that’s awfully tight for a person who wants to build an ADU on their property to do that,” he said. “Consider enlarging to 1,000 square feet might make more sense.”
Busam said almost every person who wants to put an ADU on their property is going to have to come before the Zoning Board for a variance. Most are successful, he said.
“The Zoning Board works very hard to accommodate citizens who make a reasonable proposal,” Busam said. “They’re more successful than not. Our goal is to help citizens be able to accommodate their needs.”
Phillips explained the approved zoning changes were necessary to comply with the town’s comprehensive plan and to eliminate inconsistencies.
Included in approved changes is the new open space ordinance, which establishes private, town and state, or conservation land as open space for recreation and conservation purposes.
Other changes include procedures for the way developers pay in-lieu-of fees rather than building affordable inclusionary units in new developments. New language in the ordinance prohibits developers from paying the fee in lieu to avoid building low-to-moderate income housing and from converting LMI units to market-rate units.
The fee-in-lieu ordinance allows developers to pay the fee and reduce the number of LMI units for each fee.
Busam warned that the new payment in lieu puts the burden back on the town to find places for LMI units.
“I think it’s a burden for the town to do that. Be careful to make any provisions easier for developers to escape building [LMI units],” he said.
Not approved at the meeting, the Town Council instead returned changes to the solar ordinance back to the Planning Board. Those changes would prevent large, ground-mounted solar arrays in residential areas.
Councilor Michael Iannotti requested the board to review the ordinance including definitions for small solar and a large solar project. He asked that the updated ordinance prohibit ground-mounted solar installations larger than 1,750 square feet in residential or open spaces.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, Rhode Island has 368,000 acres of forest that absorb more than 500,00 tons of carbon dioxide.
“I think that if we’re going to go into residential areas, and start cutting down trees. It’s a poor, self-defeating policy,” Iannotti said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.