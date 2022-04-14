CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library will receive a one-time payout after the town inadvertently under-funded the facility.
Addressing the Town Council last week, Mayor Jeff Mutter said the council had established a capital reserve fund for the library around 2006. Every year, the town was to appropriate $5,000 for library improvements.
“That never happened,” Mutter said during the April 6 meeting.
It’s been around 15 years since the reserve fund was created, but the library hasn’t been receiving payments.
Mutter suggested the council approve a $33,042 payout to the library to help make up for lost funds. That’s the amount they were under-budget last year, he said.
Library director Celeste Dyer said the capital fund was approved before she took over as director.
When the “new part” of the library (which is now roughly 22 years old) was put in, Dyer said they installed 14-16 HVAC units. At the time, she said the concern was that they’d all start to go out of warranty and break at the same time.
“That would be a really big hit on the library’s maintenance budget,” she said, prompting the establishment of the capital fund. The HVAC units are now more than a decade old. Some have been replaced, but others will soon need to be.
“We replace pieces to keep them going, but we have spent a lot of money in the last few years on HVAC repairs,” she said. “We’d like to work on replacing them in batches so this doesn’t happen again.”
The granite exterior walls of the library will soon need to be re-pointed. The bell tower has been closed off for fear of crumbling walls, but Dyer said the tower needs to be addressed – it’s the only point of access to the roof where the HVAC units are.
“We don’t need the bell tower to fall down either,” she said, adding that she’s applied for historic renovation grants, but that the library has been renovated too many times to be considered a historic building.
When the library capital fund was approved, Dyer said library leaders believed the money was being provided.
“When I took over in 2011, I believed that as well,” she said. That was until recently, when Mutter showed her a list of funds assigned to various departments, and the library was not among them.
She said she’s happy to accept the $33,042 payout, though she said the amount would be closer to $75,000 at this point.
If the money in the fund is not spent, it goes back to the town. Since 2006, Mutter said the library has technically returned more money to the town than any other department.
