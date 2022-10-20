WOONSOCKET – A city where political drama has been commonplace for decades has seen it ratcheted up to a fever pitch this month, with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and her supporters leveling accusations at the City Council majority that removed her from office, and the council majority firing back.
Majority council members are making the case to voters that they were forced into taking this action due to the mayor’s repeated unwillingness to work with them within local law, while she calls them obstructionists who themselves should be removed.
Baldelli-Hunt says she’s been completely overwhelmed by the support she’s been receiving from residents across the city as she campaigns to both retake her seat and win council seats for her allies in the Nov. 8 election. She said more residents than she can count have assured her that she’s the real mayor and they’ll see her when she’s back in December.
“I’m standing tall, I’m very proud of the work my administration has done with strong directors,” she said. “This is not about me, though, this is about this un-American, undemocratic, unacceptable action of these councilors who feel that they’re so superior and so much smarter than the residents of this city.”
She says if current council members don’t realize the level of anger they inspired over their actions, they’re completely out of touch with the city.
“You organized two days of totally orchestrated governmental chaos, and you think people are happy with you?” she said.
Baldelli-Hunt says she sees a huge opportunity for the city to progress, with Councilor Denise Sierra not running for re-election to the council and only four political opponents remaining as the council majority.
Council members at Monday’s meeting, with former Council President Daniel Gendron present as newly sworn-in mayor, covered topics they said they couldn’t discuss during the hearings on the mayor’s removal, including their absolute right to approve a new contract with the city’s police union.
Meanwhile, a write-in campaign for Sierra, who brought the complaint that saw Baldelli-Hunt removed from office this month, is being promoted by some residents.
As for Gendron, he told The Breeze this week that he’s not running for mayor and sees this as a 10-week stint to fix what needs to be fixed, including already getting pay raises completed for police union membership, a move he said was well received. On other matters to be fixed, he said, he can’t get into specifics until after they’re done, but will be happy to discuss later.
Gendron said he hasn’t fired anyone, rejecting suggestions that such moves might be considered. All but two employees, mayoral Administrative Assistant Sue Gaulin and Deputy Finance Director Cindy Johnston, have chosen to come back to work since the hearings, he said.
“They are city employees. They don’t work for Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. Like it or not, I am mayor,” he said. “As far as Sue Gaulin is concerned, I had every intention of having her maintain the position that she had. Her desk remains exactly as she left it.”
He said he asked Gaulin upon arrival at City Hall where the keys were, and she put them on the table and then left.
Asked if he would have taken issue if Gaulin had shared office information with Baldelli-Hunt during her time out of office, Gendron said absolutely not, saying there’s “nothing dark and secret” happening and he’s happy to let people what he’s trying to accomplish.
According to the police contract approved by the council that the mayor wasn’t following through on, said Gendron, police are receiving raises of 1.25 percent, 3 percent, 4 percent and 4 percent through 2024.
Gaulin’s husband, Jeff, told the council Monday that his wife didn’t come in on the Thursday and Friday after Gendron came into the mayor’s office because she was using accrued sick time. He said she has been a dedicated and honest employee for nine years.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer, who authored the final contract proposal with the local police union that resulted in a new contract being approved without the mayor’s blessing, said there were a number of assertions made under oath during hearings that simply weren’t true, including the mayor saying the contract would result in a deficit when she herself claimed police actually deserved more money.
He also stated that the police contract was provided to the Finance Department prior to the council’s ratification on July 25, contradicting what Johnston had said in sworn testimony.
Cournoyer defended himself during Monday’s council meeting after doubling down on referring to Baldelli-Hunt’s son Sam as “Samantha” and calling him a “little girl.”
Cournoyer claims Sam Hunt threatened him in the immediate aftermath of his mother’s removal from office, with Sam allegedly telling him to “watch your back, F-er,” as he passed by the council member. After Cournoyer shot back asking Hunt what he’d said, police closed in and moved people apart.
Cournoyer absorbed sharp criticism from residents during Monday’s council meeting over an earlier exchange with WPRO host Dan Yorke where he declined to issue an apology and Yorke called off the interview. He told The Breeze he stands by what was a simple “sarcastic comment” made to an adult.
“I never talk about people’s children,” he said, but Hunt “literally threatened me.”
“The lad is lucky I just leveled criticism at him,” he added.
Yorke had told Cournoyer that the councilor lacked credibility based on his comments about Sam, saying they were inappropriate and he didn’t find him credible after he doubled down. In defending himself on the show last week, Cournoyer said Baldelli-Hunt has “a son that acts, in my opinion, like a little girl, that makes threats to people like a little girl.”
Baldelli-Hunt told The Breeze that family members are off-limits, and she would never talk about Cournoyer’s daughter for any reason even if his daughter did something wrong. She said Cournoyer’s comments were “sexist, homophobic,” and an attack on women and girls.
“The man has crossed a line more than once,” she said.
That sentiment was echoed by Prospect Street resident Matt Wilson during Monday’s council meeting, who called the council and it’s attorney’s handling of the mayor’s removal “absolutely abhorrent” and said the council member had previously made similar comments about his husband.
Baldelli-Hunt said Cournoyer is “unstable” and “unhinged,” as well as unfit for office, and her son doesn’t deserve his abuse. As for what was said between them, she said, she only heard Cournoyer’s reaction.
Baldelli-Hunt scoffed at the idea from council members that last year’s censure of her actions served as a warning not to continue to ignore them. Counts seven, eight and nine of Sierra’s complaint to remove her from office, related to animal shelter resolutions, not meeting a deadline on a request for proposals to make improvements to the animal shelter, and not submitting a request for proposals for upgrades at the skatepark, were all found to be unfounded, she said, and they were the basis of the censure last year. Sierra even acknowledged her mistakes during questioning in what Baldelli-Hunt called a “kangaroo court” before the council, said Baldelli-Hunt.
Councilor John Ward, who was chosen last week to temporarily replace Gendron as council president, along with Sierra as new council vice president, said Baldelli-Hunt is deflecting. The three items were not unfounded, he said, but deemed to be insufficient grounds, standing alone, to merit removal from office.
“To attempt to undermine the validity of the decision on those aspects of the complaint that justified the removal is simply a distraction,” he said.
The council spent much of Monday’s meeting responding to items they said they couldn’t speak to during hearings.
Ward says the council at no time met to negotiate the police contract in a unilateral way to exclude the mayor, as suggested, simply making a recommendation at Cournoyer’s behest to be brought to the union for consideration. They voted in closed session to bring the offer Cournoyer developed, he said, and voted to instruct the solicitor (John DeSimone, who has a rift with the mayor) to bring it to the union.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez questioned why the process is being discussed now when it should have been part of hearings.
City attorneys said they were subpoenaed to testify, but were never called.
Ward said the council has been criticized and ridiculed for something they never did. There was meeting after meeting on the contract, and the mayor repeatedly failed to provide information on what was being proposed, he said.
DeSimone said there were many inaccuracies and distortions during the hearings. He said the council had every right to pass a resolution and bring the contract proposal to police, and it’s “not even a close call,” as the council has the authority to decide who will negotiate. He said he did what the council ordered him to do by resolution, police accepted it, “end of story.”
Cournoyer said he gets where people are coming from when they criticize the hearings, but he said it was a “kangaroo court on all sides.” He went through lengthy details on how the council tried to get information on the contract talks as they continued to stall, but as so often happens with the administration got “a thumb to the nose,” so they got the contract unanimously approved, as was their right.
A line of residents, including several challengers for council, spoke at Monday’s meeting to support for the mayor. Some residents also backed the council’s action to remove her.
Dana Linder, of 261 Summer St., said it was “improper and immoral” to remove the elected mayor, and this was a “vindictive and childish stunt” that wasted city time and money. Linder said he hopes the current council majority loses in a landslide.
Estelle Bubble, of Third Avenue, said it was a tough choice for the council to make, but the members did what they had to do and she respects that decision.
Former Councilor Chris Beauchamp, seeking a return to the council, said it’s incumbent on all elected leaders to work together, saying the charter as it currently reads needs to be blown up. Woonsocket has taken leaps forward in recent years, he said, but is unfortunately in the news for the wrong reasons again.
Planning Board Chairperson Ken Finlay, former longtime city fire chief, said the events that took place were shameful, calling Cournoyer out for his insults of Hunt that showed a lack of respect for women.
Cournoyer responded that to give respect, one has to get respect, as the old saying goes. He said there was more of a backstory than people know with the “mayor’s adult son,” and Sam Hunt “should be happy and send me a thank you card that all I did was deliver some well-deserved and warranted sarcasm” after Hunt made a threat that would be considered a felony.
