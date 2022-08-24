PAWTUCKET – Public outcry at last week’s Planning Commission meeting was not enough to sway the board from moving forward with a preliminary plan to sell Morley Field and replace its green space with land along Pleasant Street, in another district.
City Councilor Clovis Gregor previously told The Breeze he did not support a proposal to replace the green space with property along the Seekonk River, outside of his District 5.
Those attending the Aug. 16 Planning Commission meeting were unable to sway members from the potential sale of Morley Field for development into as part of a more than 350-space parking lot and distribution center for JK Equities LLC.
The Planning Commission voted 4-0, with member Antero Martins excusing himself before the vote after saying he did not feel well, to approve the proposal for potential commercial redevelopment of Morley Field.
Representatives from the mayor’s office said in a news release last week that Morley Field’s redevelopment will bring new opportunities for business and green space in the community. The city has proposed using 9.5 acres of undeveloped land in District 4, located in Pawtucket’s south side between Riverside Cemetery and Max Read Field, to replace the Morley Field recreation space. Gregor has said he did not support this proposal, saying it leaves his district short on open space.
The City Council last week approved moving the purchase of the riverside space to the full council on Sept. 21.
Resident Tatiana Reis, speaking at the Aug. 16 meeting, said, “379 parking spots does not equate to the memories of the children in our community.”
“We use Morley Field for Pop Warner games, we use it for exercise, we use it to just hang out, put our blankets down and chill, but we do not have that option any more because the city has neglected Morley Field for so many years…,” she said.
“I emigrated here in 1978 when I was 13 years old and Morley Field was the only green space in this area that I could play in,” Gregor said at the meeting. “So it means a great deal to me. The fact that the Planning Department has made zero effort in trying to identify any site in District 5 to replace Morley Field is appalling. It’s insulting and like the lady just suggested, it is racism because this would never have happened in any other district in the city.”
The 5.1 acres of public recreation space at Morley Field was established in part with a grant from the Federal National Park Service in the 1970s. The use of this funding source mandates the establishment of a land use restriction and that if Morley is ever sold or used for anything other than public recreation, it would be on the city to submit a recreation conversion plan including a replacement facility of equal or greater land area which must be approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, National Park Service, and in accordance with the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
In a statement, the mayor’s office said the redevelopment of Morley Field for other purposes does not leave District 5 without recreation space, “nor does it lead to the property becoming a dumping ground for hazardous materials.” The city notes that District 5 includes Payne Park, at 225 West Ave., which is a 1.3-acre multi-use playground, park, splash park, with basketball courts that were renovated three years ago at a project cost of more than $1 million.
The city closed Morley Field to the public while the RIDEM is conducting a site contamination investigation. The city said this decision was “a necessary step in order to protect the public from the hazardous materials which were uncovered by environmental testing by the developer.”
The remedial action work plans for properties at both 1 & 94 Moshassuck St. were completed and submitted to RIDEM for consideration, and currently satisfy standards for remediation including removal of contaminated soil, regrading, clean spoil capping, pavement capping, geotextile fabric as needed, monitoring during construction, reporting on soil removal, the establishment of a recorded environmental land use restriction, and annual evaluation of capping materials rather than further contaminating the property which was alleged.
In a letter to the City Council on Aug. 19, Director of Planning Bianca Policastro wrote to provide members with updates on the status of Morley Field and to respond to comments made by Gregor on Aug. 16 which she “found to be inaccurate, misleading, and harmful to the work that (the planning) department does, especially during this well-documented process.”
Policastro said the process has been open to the public, and residents had been encouraged to engage with the department throughout. She said the decision to move forward with review of the preliminary plan at the Aug. 16 meeting came as a result of numerous public meetings “in which Councilor Gregor was present.”
The Planning Commission previously authorized enforcement officers to identify vacant and abandoned properties in District 5 as possible replacement spaces, but it was found that none of the other considered properties would be conducive for such redevelopment.
