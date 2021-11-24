PROVIDENCE – During the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s eighth Rhode Island Research Breakfast Nov. 12, House Deputy Majority Whip Mia Ackerman, of House District 45, Cumberland and Lincoln, was presented with the organization’s National Distinguished Service Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership in the area of cancer-related public policy advocacy. It is the highest honor given to lawmakers by ASC CAN.
Ackerman sponsored a law this year requiring health insurers to cover preventive colorectal cancer screening, including all colorectal cancer examinations and laboratory tests in accordance with American Cancer Society guidelines. That coverage must be provided without cost-sharing as long as the services are performed in the insurer’s network, and includes an initial screening and a follow-up colonoscopy if the results of the screening are abnormal.
Ackerman told The Breeze she was honored and humbled to receive the award, saying it was unexpected.
“I am thrilled that we were able to pass this bill this year. In addition to saving lives, identifying colorectal cancer early saves money because treating it then is far less complicated and less costly than when it is advanced. I appreciate the hard work done by everybody involved in getting the legislation passed.”
Ackerman said she absolutely loves introducing bills related to health that have a direct impact on lives, “because if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything,” she said.
The award was also presented to state Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, who sponsored the legislation in the Senate and is currently undergoing treatment for colon cancer herself. The bill is named the Maryellen Goodwin Colorectal Cancer Screening Act.
Ackerman said she’s already been told by people in medical practice that the changes found in the bill are already saving lives, which to her is the greatest reward.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is the nation’s leading cancer advocacy organization that is working to make cancer issues a national priority.
