NORTH PROVIDENCE – Scoreboards at North Providence High School and the town’s two middle schools are old and outdated and in need of replacement this year, says Athletic Director Anthony Ficocelli.
In a letter to Supt. Joseph Goho on a request to be heard by the School Committee tonight, May 24, Ficocelli says the cost of two scoreboards at NPHS and one each at Ricci Middle School and Birchwood Middle School would be $35,993, with the schools paying half of that at $17,992.
Jeff Acciaioli, president of the North Providence Youth Basketball Association, has indicated that the league will cover the other half of the cost because they use both Ricci and Birchwood to house their league and would use the scoreboards and controllers.
Ficocelli has contacted the NEVCO Scoreboard Company, which installed the scoreboard in gym 2 at NPHS, as well as Scoreboard Enterprises, for quotes. Scoreboard Enterprises had a quote of $51,000, with installation, while NEVCO’s was $35,993.
The scoreboards would be installed over the summer to avoid disturbing the school day, according to Ficocelli.
The athletic director said the old scoreboards only indicate the score and period. During basketball season, he said, he was approached by referees and opposing coaches wondering why there was no section of the scoreboard showing team fouls, so they would know when a team was in the bonus or double bonus.
“This would alleviate confusion during the game,” he said.
NEVCO has applied the Sourcewell discount to use their cooperative purchasing agreement, saving the district more than $1,500 on the project, Ficocelli said. The school district is already a Sourcewell member, making NEVCO the sole source on the project and ending the need for an official bidding process.
Also Wednesday evening, the school board is to consider a new use of property request from North Providence Men’s Basketball and organizers Marcus DaRosa and Ron Giorgio to use the high school gym and scoreboard during the summer. The group previously made headlines after leaders asked why they weren’t allowed to submit a written request this year due to issues last year.
They have said that any issues were corrected, and they should never have been prohibited from applying again.
