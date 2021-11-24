GLOCESTER – Making up for spending her 100th birthday in lockdown, 101-year-old Katherine Adams celebrated a century-plus on this earth on Tuesday, surrounded by dozens of friends and family members.
The tiara-crowned centenarian could barely find a minute to chat during her party at the Glocester Housing Authority, as friends crowded in for a picture, hugs, or a few words. Adams stood up and blew out her three birthday candles for a room full of laughing guests.
“Thank God you only put on three. I don’t know that I have enough breath for these,” she said.
She did, and thanked her guests for coming to her party.
“Thank you all so much for taking time out of your day to wish me a happy birthday. I hope to see you all next year for 102,” Adams said.
Adams said she has no secret to staying alive this long. In fact, she claimed, she has no secrets period.
“Enjoy yourself,” she said, smiling.
Adams said doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles keeps her mind sharp, though she no longer can see well enough to do crosswords.
Her lone goal for the next year is to make it to 102 years old.
“I don’t do much planning these days,” she told
Her best friend of 20 years, Florence “Flossy” Aldrich, arrived fashionably late to the party, sharing a loving embrace with her best friend. The two lived next door to each other before Adams moved to senior housing.
“She’s lovely. She’s a lovely person and a wonderful friend,” Aldrich said while holding hands with Adams.
Adams is quick-witted and still sharp. Her son, Stephen Adams, said his mom grew up in Providence on Jewett Street, though her home was demolished in the process of moving I-95 to build the mall.
She said she can still remember when horses delivered milk to her home, and she also remembers fish being delivered by truck.
“She grew up in a transition time between the old and new ways,” said her son.
Adams married Byron Adams and had two sons, Stephen and Philip. She had three grandchildren, one who died while serving in the military. Adams studied secretarial work and held several office jobs after her youngest son went to school.
She retired at around 62 years old, only to find she didn’t care for retired life.
“I remember she said this isn’t for me,” Stephen said.
Adams returned to secretarial work for an agency, traveling to clients often. She was so good she was often offered full-time positions, Stephen said.
Adams raised her children in Burrillville with her husband for 20 years, and has lived at Glocester’s Senior Housing facility, the Laurel Crest Apartments, since 1992. She is one of the longest-staying residents, according to the facility director. She is also a favorite among staff and residents.
“She still lives on her own, cooks, does it all,” Stephen said.
