SCITUATE – Kittens piled in a hammock peacefully at the grand opening of the Scituate Animal Shelter last Saturday, an event showcasing the shelter’s expansion, including a new kitten room and areas to meet and greet with potential adoptive pet parents.
The shelter, located at 106 George Washington Highway in Clayville, was crowded with Scituate residents, town officials, and members of Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter, with plenty of excitement in the room over the shelter animal’s new digs.
The town first laid the 30-foot-by-30-foot pad for the expansion in 2018, but construction quickly came to a halt when new town officials took office.
Former Town Councilor Mike Payette of the “Independent Men” had a soft spot for animals, and often visited the shelter asking what support was needed from the town. The town then planned on building the addition, which included a new ADA entrance, moving the kittens from the closet into their own room, expanding the entrance and offices, and making some exterior repairs.
When the Independent Men were voted out of office two months after the pad was laid at the shelter, work at the shelter came to a stop.
According to an Animal Shelter Building Committee member, the town put in approximately $75,000 for the project and approximately $34,000 was donated to shelter renovations in 2018 by a resident. The remaining $66,000 for the project was funded by private donations. Additionally, the SPD paid $7,915 for new kitten cages.
New flooring in the meet-and-greet room, new sinks and faucets in the cat and kennel rooms, new storage cabinets, and more small improvements totaling around $4,000 were funded by additional private donations that poured in once the shelter announced it was near completion, said Johanna Sparling of the Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter and Volunteer Initiative for the Scituate Animal Shelter.
Sparling and her husband, Peter, said the community is truly the reason the shelter was completed, and thanked the donors who helped along the way.
Scituate formed an Animal Shelter Building Committee, and with the help of fundraisers from the Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter and local business organizations, enough money was raised to complete the shelter.
The main issue was getting kittens out of a storage closet they shared with the animal shelter’s water heater and into a calming, safer room. Now, the kittens and mother cats have their own room stocked with new cages. A cat meet-and-greet area is stocked with kitten toys and seating for potential adopters.
Animal Control Officer Pat Howarth, who has worked in the Scituate Animal Shelter since 1986, said the space is amazing, and allows her and assistant ACO Aaron Marsland the space to work.
“It’s come a long way. We’re so happy to have this space; it’s really wonderful,” she said.
She said the meet-and-greet rooms are an exceptional way to know if animals and potential adopters will match, and said the additional space helps ease everyone’s nerves.
Howarth said the cats and dogs are the fun part of the job, but said her job also entails a lot of behind the scene work such as clearing animal hoarding situations, removing carcasses from roadways, and helping remove snakes from homes.
“You’ve got to have a thick skin for this job. It can be difficult,” Howarth said.
Animal control officers can let the kittens out to play in the room, too, with a window behind the front desk where ACOs and visitors can watch the cats play.
“You can watch that for hours. It’s better than TV,” said Police Chief Eric Rollinson.
Rollinson, who said the shelter is under the purview of the Scituate Police Department, said the project has been a long time coming and is grateful to finally see it come to fruition.
“They really did a great job. Exceeded all my expectations,” Rollinson said.
Town Council President Abbie Groves said she was happy to see all the hard work pay off.
“I can’t say enough about the efforts that our community made. It’s a beautiful shelter that will serve our community for years to come,” Groves said.
