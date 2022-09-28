NORTH PROVIDENCE – The state has expanded funding opportunities to several school districts, including North Providence, to support educational improvements and security upgrades.
Gov. Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green have announced the availability of $30 million for the second round of school Facility Equity Initiative, or FEI funds.
The expanded FEI program will support “high-priority, high-impact” upgrades in 10 school districts. North Providence is among the five additional school districts now eligible for FEI funding.
Asked what this means for North Providence, Supt. Joseph Goho told The Breeze that one possibility would be that we identify projects at the high school that are outside a planned bond.
“Additionally, we could select projects that we were planning for and either: have the bond fund other projects, or allow the town to issue less debt,” eh said.
Goho said the fund was expanded to all communities that receive more than 45 percent reimbursement.
The North Providence School Department is targeting taxpayer approval this fall to allow borrowing for three new elementary schools in town. They’re also looking to move the School Department’s administrative offices to a new space at the high school.
The FEI program was launched last year in an effort to ensure that under-served communities in R.I. receive an equitable share of state school construction funding.
“My administration is focused on making sure Rhode Island students receive the high-quality education they deserve – and that includes ensuring that more students thrive in modern classrooms,” said McKee previously. “I’m proud that our budget prioritizes our kids, families, and teachers with $300 million for school improvements that will benefit communities across R.I. It is also exciting that we’re expanding the FEI to support projects in districts that are most in need.”
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos called the FEI initiative “an investment in the future of Rhode Island,” helping to improve our schools, reduce our carbon footprint, and promote economic equity in our state.
“At RIDE we believe that every child, no matter their zip code, deserves to learn in a 21st Century learning space that is safe, welcoming, and promotes academic excellence,” said Infante-Green in a statement. “We’ve applied an equity lens to school improvement efforts and we’re making sure that marginalized school communities benefit from the influx in school construction funding made possible by Gov. McKee and the state legislature. By investing in our schools, we’re tearing down low expectations in education and raising the bar for our kids and families.”
