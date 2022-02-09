PAWTUCKET – After announcing planting of 140 trees locally in 2021, Groundwork RI received an additional grant to add to that number, for a total of 190 new trees in Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Last April, a $100,000 Tree Planting for Climate Resilience and Human Health grant from American Forests was awarded to the Pawtucket Central Falls Health Equity Zone (HEZ) to plant 140 trees in areas of Pawtucket and Central Falls that did not have enough trees.
HEZ partnered with Groundwork Rhode Island to expand the tree coverage in neighborhoods that don’t have enough trees. Together they worked with Pawtucket and Central Falls communities, residents, and other HEZ stakeholders to plant trees in neighborhoods with the hottest temperatures, least number of trees, and other vulnerabilities.
According to Amelia Rose, Executive Director of Groundworks, since the initial grant, American Forests awarded Groundwork RI with $43,000 in additional funds to plant 50 more trees in Pawtucket and Central Falls. This brings their total funding to $143,000 and gives them the ability to plant 190 trees total.
Jacqueline Hall, Groundwork’s special projects coordinator, said they have currently planted 52 trees in residential areas in Pawtucket and Central Falls, 26 in downtown Pawtucket and 22 in the Pawtucket Housing Authority’s Park Street sidewalks, parking lots, and grassy areas.
With the additional 90 trees they have funding for, they have more than 60 residents signed up as being in need of trees. They also plan on planting more in the downtown areas of Pawtucket and Central Falls and around different schools in the area as well.
Hall said the locations were based on sign-ups and need. The locations were chosen based on a “tree equity score analyzer,” or TESA, which takes into account the health, age and race of those in the area who requested a tree, and gives a score.
“All of those aspects were worked together to give a score, and if you had a high score then that meant the environment was not in dire need of a tree and if you had a low score then that meant that trees were very much needed,” Hall said. “We called everyone who had the lowest scores first and gave them priority to getting a tree planted.”
Groundwork RI said they have the ability to take care of the trees they planted for three years to make sure they are able to survive. Hall said that there are a multitude of benefits to having trees, but that it takes time for them to grow and provide the areas with the benefits.
“Trees are a long-term solution, we plant trees when they are little and they take time to get shade, it’s a tool in a tool kit that we should always be using,” Hall said. “Trees do so many things so I think one of the big things we are thinking about is the public health dimension of having an increased canopy that filters air pollution.”
In addition to combating climate change, trees are said to lower stress and depression levels, buffer noise, and lower resident’s heating and cooling bills by aiding as extra insulation.
“There’s also a lot of benefits of cooling temperature, extreme heat is a huge public health issue and people with preexisting health conditions can find themselves in the hospital when temperatures rise, especially if there’s no shade,” Hall said. “If there is a parking lot that has no trees, adding a tree canopy to 30 percent of an area can bring the temperature down as much as 15 degrees. That can be the difference of someone ending up in the hospital or not.”
Hall said she hopes people notice the trees popping up and added benefits to their quality of life.
“While planting a tree is a personal, often aesthetic decision about shade, views, flowers, fall color, trees benefit everyone, so caring for a tree is always a way to care for the people in your community,” she said. “We’re really grateful for everyone who signed up for trees and for everyone who tends to the trees in Pawtucket and Central Falls.”
Hall said all trees are currently spoken for, but if anyone in Pawtucket or Central Falls is interested in having a tree planted in their yard or in a specific area, they can contact Groundwork RI about future opportunities.
