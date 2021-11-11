WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family is looking for more donors this holiday season, as the organization is currently experiencing a shortage and has children waiting to be matched with donors to receive gifts.
Adopt-A-Family works to anonymously match donors to more than 1,800 children in more than 900 low-income families living in Woonsocket. Debbie Mitchell, the treasurer of the organization, has been working to match all of this year’s donors with recipients.
“Donors are not supplementing gifts for Christmas for children, they are providing them,” she said. “It is typically the only Christmas they will get.”
Once a donor is matched with a family, Mitchell explained, the donor will receive the child’s wish list informing them what clothing size the child wears and what toys or activities they like. This way, she said, donors are able to have the information when they shop.
The donors shop, wrap and deliver the gifts to the distribution center. By adopting a family, donors agree to provide each child with at least three to four new clothing items and at least two to three new toys. Donors are not required to buy every item on the list and can pick and choose based on what fits them, she said.
“Many people come back year after year to be donors, and those people range from individuals who take one child each year to large companies that take over 300 kids each year,” Mitchell said. “The challenge this year with COVID is that a lot of the larger companies are not back in the office, so it’s harder to organize the big donations.”
Mitchell said that the organization is happy to see many new donors who are able to take families with one or two kids. However, she said, families with three or more children are harder to match with donors.
To combat this, the organization is using monetary donations to shop for larger families. It is difficult logistically to separate the children from one family to match with multiple donors, she said.
As of yesterday, Nov. 10, applications had closed for families looking to receive gifts. Donors are still able to sign up to be matched with a family until after Thanksgiving. Mitchell said they try to match donors with families as soon as the applications come in. The organization currently has kids waiting for donors rather than donors waiting for kids, she said.
“In the past, we have had years where not every child has been matched with a donor; however that hasn’t happened in over ten years,” Mitchell said. “Since then, we have been able to match every child with a donor.”
The organization put out a notice to inform community members that this year may run differently from past years due to there not being as many donors.
Last year, Woonsocket Adopt-A-Family did not run due to complications around safety and logistics resulting from the pandemic.
“There are so many interactions during the process and last year, there were so many unknowns, we did not run the program,” Mitchell said. “This year, we want to accommodate the volunteers, but we want everyone to be safe. We’re still working on how to streamline all of the processes.”
For those who are unable to adopt a child this holiday season but still want to help, monetary donations are accepted. Donations can be sent through the website by PayPal or mailed to Adopt-A-Family, PO Box 7665, Cumberland, RI, 02864.
Those who wish to sign up to become a donor can apply online at www.woonsocketadoptafamily.com/donors. For more information about the program, visit the Adopt-A-Family website or contact the organizers at woonsocketadoptafamily@gmail.com or 401-766-2291.
