LINCOLN – Thanks to the Lincoln Conservation Commission, an Adopt-a-Spot program has launched in town.
With Adopt-a-Spot, families, residents, individuals and businesses can choose a piece of land to care for and upkeep on their own time.
“By doing cleanups over the last few years, we’ve been able to identify areas that have the opportunity to be spruced up through community involvement,” said Commission Chairperson Stephanie Santos.
Members of the commission told The Breeze that participating in Adopt-a-Spot allows those who may not be available during or aware of cleanups to help beautify the town. Adopt-a-Spot also gives people a starting point if they’re wanting to make a difference, but aren’t sure how.
The program encourages business owners to give back to Lincoln, allows residents to get involved, and gives families the chance to memorialize a loved one in their own way.
Adopt-a-Spot has been successful in surrounding communities, including Cumberland and North Smithfield.
Secretary Jen Ethier-Nault said she believes Adopt-a-Spot is “a powerful way to bring the town together,” through the common goal of making Lincoln more aesthetically pleasing.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “And once each plot is cleaned up and complete, we’ll install signage showcasing the person’s name or business, and share the results with the town.”
For every spot, a list has been made with dos and don’ts regarding what can be planted where. Though there are some restrictions, Ethier-Nault said the commission wants people to have fun, get creative and make the space their own.
Even if someone has never gardened or participated in a project like this before, Co-Chairperson Emily Rochac Argueta said the commission is always available to give guidance.
“We tried to think of everything and make this a really comprehensive program,” Rochac Argueta said. “We have a lot of different resources like what to plant when, which plants are best for which environment, things like that… You don’t necessarily need a green thumb, you just need the desire to help.”
Rochac Argueta also said she and Ethier-Nault have worked to make the application process as easy as possible. To apply for a spot, visit www.townoflincolnconservationcommission.org and click the Adopt-a-Spot tab on the top of the page.
The following spots are available to adopt: • Manville Park entrance • Corner of Great Road and Sherman Road • Great Road and Anna Sayles Circle • Anna Sayles and Old River Road (multiple spots) • Old River Road & Route 116 • The Beacon (Albion) • Corner of Walker Road & Route 126 • Corner of Old Louisquisset Pike & Cobble Hill Road • Corner of Old Louisquisset Pike and Twin River Road • Old Louisquisset Pike and Breakneck Hill Road • Old Louisquisset Pike and Old Jencks • Route 146/246 corners (Old Louisquisset Pike) • Old Louisquisset Pike and Wilber Road • Fairlawn Park side entrance • Evans Park (across from LHS) • Corner of Woodland Road and Smithfield Avenue • Saylesville basketball park entrance • Memorial on Cecile Street • War memorial • Front Street corner
If there is a location that one would like to adopt but does not appear on this list, the commission asks that residents reach out regarding the proposed spot so they can ensure that it is Dig Safe approved.
“We don’t know every single spot in every single neighborhood, so if you feel like an area in your neighborhood needs a little TLC, let the commission know and we’re happy to see if it qualifies for Adopt-a-Spot,” said Ethier-Nault.
“Adopt-a-Spot is truly a labor of love, and I am 100 percent in support of this project,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould. “This effort would not be possible without the Conservation Commission. They work so hard, and I appreciate everything they do.”
Gould, Santos, Rochac Argueta and Ethier-Nault all said that they’re looking forward to seeing the adopted spots, and noticing the differences that newly cared for spots make in the community.
“I think it’ll give residents a new sense of community pride, and will make a great impression on anyone visiting or passing through Lincoln,” said Gould.
Santos credited Rochac Argueta and Ethier-Nault with spearheading the program. Commission members thanked Gould and the town for their continued support.
