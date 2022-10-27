LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is looking to launch an adopt-a-spot program, where local businesses and families can care for a designated piece of land in town.

Commission Chairperson Stephanie Santos said the board has been stepping up its litter cleanup efforts in recent years, and in doing so realized there are “plenty of opportunities in Lincoln to move forward with an adopt-a-spot program.”

