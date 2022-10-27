LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is looking to launch an adopt-a-spot program, where local businesses and families can care for a designated piece of land in town.
Commission Chairperson Stephanie Santos said the board has been stepping up its litter cleanup efforts in recent years, and in doing so realized there are “plenty of opportunities in Lincoln to move forward with an adopt-a-spot program.”
Santos, co-Chairperson Emily Rochac Argueta, and secretary Jen Ethier-Nault attended last week’s Town Council meeting to pitch their idea.
Commissioners said the goal of the program would be to “promote community involvement in the upkeep and beautification of designated traffic islands, road-adjacent spaces and sections of parks in town.”
A Lincoln adopt-a-spot program would help to improve the aesthetics of open spaces in town, build community relationships and enhance local ecology, commissioners said. It also has the potential to boost community pride and offer a fresh opportunity for community service.
“I think this has some great potential,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould. As the town takes more aggressive action on illegal dumping, he said he’d like to look into the option of using littering fines to help pay for part of the adopt-a-spot program.
While the specific numbers are still being crunched, the commission said the program would need a small budget to purchase and install signs, Dig Safe services and trash removal by the Department of Public Works.
Ethier-Nault said she doesn’t expect the cost to be excessive.
They listed the following possible locations for adopt-a-spot partnerships:
• The entrance to Manville Park
• The intersection of Great Road and Sherman Avenue
• The intersection of Great Road and Anna Sayles near the Masons Lodge
• Anna Sayles at Great Road and Old River Road
• Old River Road and Route 116 (George Washington Highway)
• Wilbur Road at Route 246
• The intersection of Smithfield Avenue and Woodland Street
• The Front Street shopping plaza
All other open spaces owned by the town and state could potentially be adopted, the commission said.
Since so many of Lincoln’s roads belong to the state or intersect with a state road, commissioners said they’re looking to partner with the state’s adopt-a-spot program to tackle those areas jointly.
The commission has drafted a formal agreement for adopters, and said Butterfly Farm is providing information for recommended plantings that are non-invasive.
Councilor TJ Russo said there’s a sort of unofficial adopt-a-spot program going on in Saylesville, where certain families have adopted an island to maintain. Other islands are neglected, he said, and constituents often wonder why.
“This puts together a formal responsibility package, which I really appreciate and think the town residents will too,” he said.
Councilor Bruce Ogni agreed that the program is a great idea, thanked councilor Ken Pichette for bringing him into the cleanup efforts in town. He offered $100 to help start the program.
Pichette said he’s found that people tend to litter less if a spot is maintained.
“There’s a lot of potential spots in town to cover and I’m looking forward to driving around and checking out more places. I think this program will really take off,” he said.
Joking that every party needs a skunk, Council President Keith Macksoud asked if the program requires an ordinance. The town solicitor said he’d feel more comfortable if there was one. Barrington has a pretty advanced adopt-a-spot program accompanied by an ordinance, he said.
It will take a few months to draft and adopt an ordinance, giving the commission time to ask the Budget Board for funding for next year’s budget and potentially prepare to roll out the program in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.