NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield is in a much more favorable debt position than it was in seven or eight years ago, according to a representative from PFM Financial Advisors, and that will have a positive impact for taxpayers if a police station bond is approved.
Last Thursday, Aug. 31, Steve Maceroni of PFM presented to the Town Council the debt service projection and tax rate impact tied to the $18 million police station bond up for a vote on Nov. 7.
According to Maceroni, the town has $17.5 million in general fund debt with the town having existing debt service that has rapid amortization at 90 percent over the next 10 years. Debt service begins to decline in 2027.
The proposed debt service for the town would have taxpayers paying between 36 cents and 68 cents more per $1,000 annually before the costs for the bond would start to climb after a couple of years, according to Maceroni. He said the advantage of using the modified debt service he’s proposing would be so the taxpayer wouldn’t be hit with the costs on day one.
“If you absorb this, you have other capacity for more priorities in the town if you need them,” he told the council.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton asked if tangible taxes were factored into the equation, which led to a long discussion between councilors about the importance of providing a disclaimer to residents that the town won’t know exactly how the situation will be in a couple of years, but describing what could be coming down the road.
Councilor John Beauregard said bringing in the subject of tangible taxes would confuse the subject, as tangibles fluctuating and an increase of revenue in the town would happen whether the town uses the numbers provided or not.
Councilor Doug Osier said he had heard in other communities that it could be possible to plug in the assessed value of a house using programs such as Survey Monkey to find out how the bond could impact taxes down the road.
“He’s not using a crystal ball, he’s using a snapshot of today,” said Municipal Buildings Review Task Force member Paul Vadenais, referencing Maceroni, who said that in his experience, financial advisers often share numbers when it comes to bonds based on today’s projections.
Beauregard presented photos of the existing police station that will be shared with residents. The town is in the process of putting together a flyer that will include a barcode and information related to the bond vote.
“It’s important to go over the bond, what the tax rates are going to be, but it’s important for people to see that and what’s going to make people realize that we need a new police station,” said Beauregard.
Representatives from the North Smithfield Police Department have created a Facebook page that includes information related to the proposal.
Osier emphasized that it’s important for the flyers to be catered to all ages, as too too much information and too many words can overwhelm people.
Visit the town website for more information on the bond question. Public forums are planned for Sept. 20, Oct. 2, and Oct. 24.
(2) comments
I asked thilese questions before, but people didn't seem to like them. What's going to be different this time around? Will there be preventative maintenance? Will funding requests get submitted/fulfilled for new/updated equipment? Will work orders get submitted for work that needs to happen to prevent the building going in to shambles? Will the council allow money to be given to the police department for updates? What does the fire dept do differently for preventative maintenance compared to what was not done for the police?
New questions to add though, who is the admin behind the website? If it is a police person, are they aware of laws they are breaking? Can the town afford another lawsuit? Why was the phone number associated with the Facebook page, not the police department itself? When asked who was behind the page at the council meeting, no one claimed to be responsible, but now someone is?
First the PFM financial advisor stated North Smithfield’s debt load will be on the high side. I also question his objectivity as the company will profit from the bond moving forward. Second the tangibles are a real issue as the large National Grid investment will not happen again in the next 20 years and the amount will continue to decline. Third how will the town handle the tax increase as the new bond will take most of maximum 4% increased allowed by state law. So how will the town deal with the contractual teacher, police, and town employees increases coupled with the bond increase. An average of $300 annual tax increase is going to be very difficult for most town residents who are already struggling to make ends meet. Fourth the article published the proposed phase in on the tax rate and not the final tax increase which means the tax will go up in year 1, then add year 1 plus the year 2 increase, then add the year 3 increase until the taxpayer is paying $300 more per year. Now this is a good deal for the financing company and not for the town as they net $300k more in interest. Fifth this bond will make it difficult for town to bond any future projects as the town is at the top end of the debt limit. And finally we must discount any comments made by one individual as they want a new police station at any cost and they do not possess the required financial training, skills, and experience to make an informed objective decision.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.