NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield is in a much more favorable debt position than it was in seven or eight years ago, according to a representative from PFM Financial Advisors, and that will have a positive impact for taxpayers if a police station bond is approved.

Last Thursday, Aug. 31, Steve Maceroni of PFM presented to the Town Council the debt service projection and tax rate impact tied to the $18 million police station bond up for a vote on Nov. 7.

I asked thilese questions before, but people didn't seem to like them. What's going to be different this time around? Will there be preventative maintenance? Will funding requests get submitted/fulfilled for new/updated equipment? Will work orders get submitted for work that needs to happen to prevent the building going in to shambles? Will the council allow money to be given to the police department for updates? What does the fire dept do differently for preventative maintenance compared to what was not done for the police?

New questions to add though, who is the admin behind the website? If it is a police person, are they aware of laws they are breaking? Can the town afford another lawsuit? Why was the phone number associated with the Facebook page, not the police department itself? When asked who was behind the page at the council meeting, no one claimed to be responsible, but now someone is?

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

First the PFM financial advisor stated North Smithfield’s debt load will be on the high side. I also question his objectivity as the company will profit from the bond moving forward. Second the tangibles are a real issue as the large National Grid investment will not happen again in the next 20 years and the amount will continue to decline. Third how will the town handle the tax increase as the new bond will take most of maximum 4% increased allowed by state law. So how will the town deal with the contractual teacher, police, and town employees increases coupled with the bond increase. An average of $300 annual tax increase is going to be very difficult for most town residents who are already struggling to make ends meet. Fourth the article published the proposed phase in on the tax rate and not the final tax increase which means the tax will go up in year 1, then add year 1 plus the year 2 increase, then add the year 3 increase until the taxpayer is paying $300 more per year. Now this is a good deal for the financing company and not for the town as they net $300k more in interest. Fifth this bond will make it difficult for town to bond any future projects as the town is at the top end of the debt limit. And finally we must discount any comments made by one individual as they want a new police station at any cost and they do not possess the required financial training, skills, and experience to make an informed objective decision.

