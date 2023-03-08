Mavy Pineda Headshot
Buy Now

Mavy Pineda

 Photo provided by Mavy Pineda

CENTRAL FALLS – When it comes to fostering community, Mavy Pineda has learned a thing or two since arriving in Central Falls from her native Guatemala at 12 years old. With strong ties to her family and what she describes as an unwavering desire to lend a helping hand to those around her, Pineda has found her place here.

Now the deputy director of the Central Fall Parks and Recreation Department, a role she worked hard to attain after her years at Central Falls High School. Because of her leadership skills, Pineda is this year’s Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess, embodying the program’s core qualities through her work in the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.