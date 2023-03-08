CENTRAL FALLS – When it comes to fostering community, Mavy Pineda has learned a thing or two since arriving in Central Falls from her native Guatemala at 12 years old. With strong ties to her family and what she describes as an unwavering desire to lend a helping hand to those around her, Pineda has found her place here.
Now the deputy director of the Central Fall Parks and Recreation Department, a role she worked hard to attain after her years at Central Falls High School. Because of her leadership skills, Pineda is this year’s Rhode Island Cherry Blossom Princess, embodying the program’s core qualities through her work in the community.
Each year, the local Cherry Blossom program, which is run by the State Society of R.I. and the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, crowns a new representative to join princesses from all other states, five territories, the District of Columbia and the international embassy community. Winners go on to participate in the week-long National Conference of State Societies’ Cherry Blossom Princess Program, and attend the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. during the month of April.
Pineda will be crowned Cherry Blossom Princess at the Statehouse on March 10 and is leaving for Washington on April 8. In the meantime, she has been attending virtual meetings with the Cherry Blossom program director to prepare, saying she is honored to be representing the state at this year’s event.
“My work ethic is being noticed and it feels good,” she said.
Pineda said her work ethic started early on, upon arriving in Central Falls after leaving Guatemala. While it was difficult to leave her grandparents, who had raised her up until that point, she said, she looked forward to joining her parents and a few of her siblings in Rhode Island to forge a new path for herself.
Pineda attended Calcutt Middle School and was placed in their ESL program, which she said frustrated her.
“It wasn’t working for me,” she said. “Everyone spoke Spanish and I wasn’t learning anything, so I got transferred to a learning community for 7th and 8th grade, where I learned how to read and write in English.”
The toughest part of her transition to Rhode Island was the language barrier, where she struggled to understand what everyone was saying to her in English and didn’t know if anything being said to her was good or bad. But while in the learning community, Pineda said she thrived and began to volunteer during parent/teacher conferences as a translator.
When she arrived at Central Falls High School, she said she made it her mission to make the most of where she was.
“I told myself that coming from a different country, I wanted to take advantage of the opportunities here and I started working with the community,” she said.
During her freshman year, she set a goal to reach 100 community service hours and ended up graduating with 120 hours.
“From freshman year up to senior year, I helped out everywhere. I completed hours with different non-profits in CF and other communities,” she said.
Along with her community work, Pineda kept herself busy as class president, as well as with organizing fundraisers, helping out after school programs, and working evenings at a Chinese restaurant.
“I’m not sure how I fit it all in. I liked to be productive and busy, (by always) doing something,” she said.
Once she finished high school, her goal was to become a police officer, so she enrolled in CCRI’s criminal justice program, which she is currently still finishing.
When her grandfather in Guatemala unexpectedly died, Pineda said she took some time off to reflect, and eventually got involved with community activities again.
She worked for an after-school program at a local middle school and once the school year ended, she got hired for a summer food service program. After that, she went back to the after school program but then wanted to shift gears and do something different to further hone her skills.
She approached the Parks and Recreation Department and asked to intern for them, which they agreed to, so she could learn the ropes of the department. Soon after, she became youth coordinator and by the time Mayor Maria Rivera was sworn into office, she said she knew everything there was to know about the department.
“The new mayor liked my work ethic, so she said she was happy for me to stay under the administration,” she said. As deputy director, Pineda continues giving back to her community by connecting with teachers and coaches. Most of all, she said, she helps pave the way for those who are coming to Rhode Island from another country, the way she did.
“(Coming here), I was able to explore and be introduced to the job that I do now and help other people,” she said. “I can help other immigrants that arrive who feel lost to navigate a different system and know what is going on. I advocate for my parents as well.”
