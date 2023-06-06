PAWTUCKET – Representatives from the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center say the killing of 59-year-old Patricia Fasan by ex-boyfriend Guy Williams was as devastating and heart-wrenching as each of the four domestic homicides before it in Rhode Island this year.
"We are deeply hurting to know another life has been stolen by domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island, with the devastating murder of 59-year-old Patricia Fasan of Pawtucket," said Toni Marie Gomes, executive director, and Krista D'Amico, deputy director. "Patricia was living as a roommate with her ex-boyfriend, 63-year-old Guy Williams. Yesterday, Williams threw her from a window, and she later died from her injuries. It is heart-wrenching that this is the fifth domestic violence homicide to occur this year in our state. Each of the other four victims were over the age of 60; Patricia was 59."
On June 5, at around 10 a.m. Pawtucket police and fire responded to an apartment at 560 Prospect Heights for a report of a woman who had jumped or fallen from a second-story window. The woman, identified as Fasan, was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead that evening.
Members of the Detective Division began their investigation and later determined the circumstances surrounding the incident suspicious due to the condition of the apartment as well as the nature of Fasan's injuries.
Detectives developed a suspect during the course of their investigation and later apprehended Williams, age 63, an ex-boyfriend who was rooming with Fasan. With the help of the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office, Williams was brought to Sixth District Court in Providence Tuesday afternoon and arraigned and charged with first-degree domestic murder.
"Patricia deserved to be safe in her home. It is a tragedy that she could not live her life in peace and with the safety she deserved. Our hearts are with Patricia’s family, her friends, and the entire Pawtucket community," said the advocates. "As we process our grief, we also want to honor Patricia’s life. This horrendous act of violence does not define her, and we uplift the beloved relative, friend, and community member Patricia was to so many."
Victims of domestic violence face many barriers to leaving an abusive relationship, they said.
"One significant obstacle is not being able to find or afford safe housing," read the statement. "Domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness because victims must often choose between staying safe or staying sheltered."
The current housing crisis in Rhode Island means that the lack of safe, affordable housing is one of the greatest barriers to safety for survivors in our state. The NNEDV’s Annual Domestic Violence Counts Report indicates that in a single day in Rhode Island in 2022, survivors made 49 requests for services that programs could not meet because they did not have the resources. Approximately 69 percent of these unmet requests were for emergency shelter, hotels, motels, and other housing.
"This is why the RICADV continues to advocate alongside our coalition partners to increase housing options and resources for victims and survivors," they said. "Abuse often does not end just because the relationship has ended. In fact, the most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is after they end, or attempt to end, the relationship with the abuser."
For more information about resources available for survivors and how you can help, visit www.ricadv.org. For anyone who needs help, call the statewide confidential 24/7 Rhode Island Victims of Crime Helpline at 1-800-494-8100. The Helpline is also available at www.ricadv.org.
