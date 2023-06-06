Williams

PAWTUCKET  – Representatives from the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center say the killing of 59-year-old Patricia Fasan by ex-boyfriend Guy Williams was as devastating and heart-wrenching as each of the four domestic homicides before it in Rhode Island this year.

"We are deeply hurting to know another life has been stolen by domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island, with the devastating murder of 59-year-old Patricia Fasan of Pawtucket," said Toni Marie Gomes, executive director, and Krista D'Amico, deputy director. "Patricia was living as a roommate with her ex-boyfriend, 63-year-old Guy Williams. Yesterday, Williams threw her from a window, and she later died from her injuries. It is heart-wrenching that this is the fifth domestic violence homicide to occur this year in our state. Each of the other four victims were over the age of 60; Patricia was 59."

