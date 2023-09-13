NORTH PROVIDENCE – Officials should be doing more publicity around when the North Providence Pool and Fitness Center will be reopened, say advocates for the facility behind the library on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Residents showed up at a Sept. 5 council meeting to renew their call for the facility to be reopened as soon as possible.
Manuela Barcelos said many people are wondering how fast this is going to happen, and Council President Dino Autiello replied that the last snag, as he understands it, is the insurance. He said he’s also of the understanding that tiles will be replaced with epoxy, which will be more efficient and cost-effective.
Barcelos, a parent of a student on the high school swim team and whose son is employed by Orca Aquatics, which uses the pool, said she was well aware of Mayor Charles Lombardi’s statement that he wants to repair the pool following a damaging incident involving the build-up of chlorine gas, but said there’s been no real update since.
Barcelos, one in a big crowd of people on hand in support of her push, asked her district councilor, Steve Loporchio, to put the matter on the agenda on behalf of the community, saying this facility is important to senior citizens and students especially, and that there’s been a need to find alternate locations outside of town in recent weeks. This facility is “critical for youth,” she said.
Autiello mentioned how he was captain of the 2004 swim team at the high school, with a vested interest as well, and he’s “100 percent in favor” of reopening the swimming pool. Pools are like hockey rinks, he said, with not many of them, and North Providence is fortunate to have one of the best, and it should be marketed better.
Loporchio mentioned how he wished a representative from the administration was there to answer questions.
Lombardi told The Breeze this week that officials are still awaiting word on insurance. “Hopefully in the next week we’ll have all the answers and agreements,” he said.
Barcelos told the council that while she wanted to keep the focus on reopening the pool itself, there’s also a lot of outdated equipment at the pool that could use updating. Autiello agreed that the town should definitely be investing in new equipment here in an effort to make it “more like a North Providence YMCA.”
Barcelo joked that perhaps the mayor would jump at naming such a place the “Mayor Lombardi Aquatic Facility.”
For now, said those at the meeting, Orca and high school students are in agreements to use other pools.
The council added the topic to a special meeting already planned for Sept. 19.
Misty Delgado, whose son swims with Orca, spoke of the “life-saving quality” programs they have that teach children, especially those of color who might not have the same access and experience, how to swim. She urged officials to make sure the pool work isn’t just a quick fix, and that any epoxy used is of good quality and doesn’t pose a risk to swimmers who spend “a ridiculous amount of time in the pool.”
Dawn Huntley echoed Delgado, adding that there’s much more of a benefit to swimming than learning to swim, including gaining confidence and security. She said her son swam for Orca, and the coaches were phenomenal in helping to instill confidence and good self-esteem as he trained to swim for the high school.
Children of color need access to pools, she said. She pointed to Orca Aquatics as an answer to the idea that not enough marketing is being done, saying the group in its two years of using the facility have gained great momentum in getting it exposure. Just as they were gaining that steam, she said, “the pool breaks,” and people had to go elsewhere.
Salvatore Loporchio, Councilor Loporchio’s brother, said North Providence has one of the best pools around, but the facility could definitely use upgrades, including to a locker room he doesn’t believe has changed since he was swimming there in 1989. He said the town should look beyond the pool and look at the entire facility for the safety of everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.