GLOCESTER – The Economic Development Commission presented a request for $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to hire a marketing firm for an initiative to lure tourism to Glocester.
Eco-tourists could be drawn to Glocester for its beautiful Land Trust properties and then continue into town to discover all the shopping and restaurants the town offers, said members.
On April 20, Bernadette MacArthur presented the need for a marketing firm, telling the Town Council that the firm could cost as little as $15,000. She said the EDC would go out to bid for the firm.
The Town Council requested a visit from a marketing company to explain exactly what their services would entail. Experts would speak with residents, business owners and town officials to create a plan to include a logo, slogans, photos, social media marketing, custom mapping, web development and marketing strategy.
“To promote a robust level of commerce,” MacArthur said.
Ashley Sarji of the EDC said a marketing campaign would capture what the town is at the present and what it wants to become in the future.
The purpose of the EDC is to support Glocester tourism consistently across all efforts, including the village, Land Trust and businesses.
Sarji said the marketing strategy could “uncover and communicate our story.” In other words, Sarji said, it is creating and marketing the town’s identity with a mixture of conceptual and tangible items.
“We have so many strengths that this effort can really bring us together and help us promote Glocester,” Sarji said.
That also includes attracting new residents, investors and entrepreneurs to town.
“Our land emerges as probably one of our biggest assets. The land could help us be consistent across all assets,” Sarji said.
She added that whatever is not provided in the campaign, such as signage, the EDC could use its budget to supply over the years.
Land Trust member Will Morin said residents work hard to maintain the rural aesthetic in town, with a significant investment in open space.
“How do we leverage these assets to the outside community to visit the spaces but also shop through town and visit and shop businesses,” Morin said.
Morin said Glocester does not have a mall, but does have open space. He said he would like to see the town utilize those assets to help alleviate the burden on taxpayers.
“We should use our assets to support businesses in town to make and stay successful,” he said.
