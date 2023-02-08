PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.
The last Facebook post from the shelter is from August 2021, and the last post listing an animal for adoption was a month before that.
Pawtucket resident Roshni Patel said she and her partner were dropping off donations to the shelter last March when they saw a lone dog sitting in his outside kennel. They had been talking about adopting a dog, she said, and Roman, a brindle-pit, looked like one they would love to bring home.
They tried opening the door, she said, hoping to talk to someone, but there was no answer. They called to see if they might meet the dog, she said, and were told that the shelter didn’t have enough volunteers on hand and to go visit their website to fill out an application. Back in her car, she wasn’t able to find the application, so she called again and got crickets. She called several times over the next two weeks and got no calls back.
Messages to the shelter’s Facebook page remain unviewed to this day.
They ended up adopting a dog from Providence, she said.
Last month, Patel said she was at the Pawtucket Job Lot when she saw people collecting donations for the shelter. There was a picture of Roman listing him as being for adoption.
“I was heartbroken because we wanted to give this dog a home,” said Patel. “They never responded to any attempt that I made.”
Roman had been in the shelter for more than a year, she said, a reality she couldn’t stomach and that led her to post in a Pawtucket Facebook group asking if others had had similar experiences. Dozens replied to that post, she said, many of them recounting similar situations of getting no response whatsoever. Claims from some people who work for other shelters that they’d been able to adopt a dog within the past year weren’t all that convincing, she added.
The current shelter is very different from versions past, she said, with a general lack of cleanliness and dogs left in kennels for far too long.
One narrative that people have tried to present to her is that she might not have been the right fit, said Patel, but she was never given the chance to even fill out an application. She was able to adopt another puppy, she said, and has been able to calm him down despite the traumatizing experience he himself had before being adopted. She said it’s very sad to still see Roman at the shelter, especially after seeing what a long stay did to her own dog.
Calls to the shelter this week weren’t returned.
Emily Voll, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, said that the situation behind keeping the shelter closed is that the city wasn’t able to have part-time pound keepers. A reorganization/pay plan up before the council this week will help get the positions up and running, meaning the shelter will hopefully reopen again soon.
According to a proposed ordinance, there would be a reclassification of an animal shelter administrator, senior animal control officer, animal control officer and part-time pound-keeper, with the addition of a pound-keeper.
Asked why the staff in place couldn’t facilitate more adoptions, Voll said she wasn’t sure on that aspect, but said this fix should get the shelter back up and running.
When The Breeze reported on the situation last September, Councilor Mark Wildenhain said the city was in need of pound-keepers, with two part-time positions open at $14 per hour.
The possibility of hiring a single full-time employee could be considered, Pawtucket Animal Control’s Rene Massie said at the time, but the change in staffing would need to be approved by the union and then the council, which is happening now. Wildenhain also asked then about the possibility of running the shelter with volunteers. While they are also seeking volunteers, Massie said volunteers alone couldn’t cover all necessary functions of the shelter because they “cannot have volunteers doing union work.”
According to Massie last year, there were about 20 dogs, 30 cats, and six rabbits at the shelter. She gave residents a phone number to call to leave their information and request to visit animals by appointment.
Wildenhain, whose late father’s name is on the animal shelter sign, said this week that the shelter was always staffed with volunteers and part-time workers, and the city is now moving to add positions to cover those roles. He said the shelter should be able to be back up and running by the end of the month.
What’s happened in many cases is that someone will call the Police Department, then get referred to animal control, and they leave a voicemail but often don’t leave a phone number, as Massie has described it to him, he said.
Wildenhain said he and other councilors have said they “think a lot of things need to be done better” at the shelter, including fixing the website. This was a facility that had a “95 percent adoption rate and people loved the place,” he said, but it’s become very difficult to make an appointment to get in.
“It’s one of the reasons I’m pushing to get this reorganization done,” he said.
Providence resident Mary Murphy said Pawtucket never should have banned the volunteers who kept adoptions moving. Closing the shelter during the pandemic, when so many people were looking to adopt pets, was not the right move, she said, and animals have suffered as a result.
“The cages are horrendous,” she said.
Murphy said she adopted her own dog from the Pawtucket Animal Shelter in 2018, and she knows plenty of volunteers who were told to leave when COVID hit despite there still being so many dogs they wanted to help.
Both Pawtucket and Providence, the two highest intake shelters, remain closed, despite the heightened interest of the past two years in pet adoptions.
“People have been adopting dogs like crazy,” she said. “They missed the window.”
