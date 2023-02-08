Pawtucket Animal Shelter
The Pawtucket Animal Shelter in Slater Park has been closed for two years and pet adoptions have been much less frequent during that time, according to animal advocates and city leaders.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Phone calls to the Pawtucket Municipal Animal Shelter are met with a message stating that the facility in Slater Park is closed to visitors and open by appointment only. Staff continue to take care of animals, it states, and they can be viewed from the outside of the building, weather permitting.

The last Facebook post from the shelter is from August 2021, and the last post listing an animal for adoption was a month before that.

