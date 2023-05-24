CENTRAL FALLS – As part of the city’s proposed $20.45 million budget for fiscal year 2024, the city of Central Falls will be investing in four affordable housing projects.
According to Mayor Maria Rivera, the first is the Chestnut Street Homes project, which has been allocated $15,000 for homes that city residents will have exclusive access to purchase.
The second initiative is the development of new single-family homes on Washington Street and Hood Street, for which the city is allocating $1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
There’s also the Broad Street Homes project, for which the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has allocated $400,000, along with a $100,000 match from the city for 47 units, including efficiencies to three-bedrooms. That project, from ONE Neighborhood Builders, would take the place of Dunkin’ next to City Hall.
In addition to the Broad Street Homes project, another project was also approved for funding last week from the governor’s office and Rhode Island Housing. Central Street Development in Pawtucket and Central Falls will bring 30 new units along with the preservation of 32 existing units on scattered sites.
The Broad Street project and Central Street project are being funded by the $250 million allocated for affordable housing and homeless programs through the state’s federal allocation of State Fiscal Recovery Funds under the ARPA of 2021. Rhode Island Housing is administering more than $200 million of the “historic investment,” according to Governor Dan McKee’s office, including $155 million reserved for housing production and preservation, $30 million for down payment assistance, and $20 million for community revitalization.
“In times when our state faces increasing housing challenges, being nimble, innovative, and a good partner is critical to achieving our shared goals,” said Carol Ventura, executive director of Rhode Island Housing.
“The State Fiscal Recovery Funds we have administered have been essential in the construction and preservation of homes for hundreds of families across the state and we’re proud to help meet the state’s housing demands, support jobs and reinvigorate the economy.”
Christine Hunsinger, chief strategy and innovation officer at Rhode Island Housing says she considers Central Falls a great partner for housing and she hopes to see more housing initiatives move forward. With the Central Street Development and Broad Street Homes projects, along with 21 other projects recently funded, Hunsinger said she anticipates deals to close within the next year.
“Some will move faster, some slower, but we anticipate it will take 12 months,” she said. Hunsinger said she is optimistic that approved housing funding will create additional units to help address the current housing crisis that the state is experiencing.
“Solving it all will take much more but I’m optimistic it’ll be a piece of the solution in the long-term,” she said.
Hunsinger said she is grateful that Gov. McKee and the General Assembly allocated new resources for R.I. Housing’s mission to achieve more affordable housing.
“It’s what we do, our mission is to create housing opportunities for those who are low income,” she said.
