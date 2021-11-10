NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Youth Center, closed for more than 18 months due to the pandemic, is set to reopen next Monday, Nov. 15.
The town is now accepting registrations at the teen center for students in grades 6-12. It will have hours of operation of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Completed registrations can be dropped off at the Recreation Department main office nearby, also at 2 Gov. Notte Parkway, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
To become a member, students must complete the registration form with a parent/guardian. Forms will be available online on the town’s website and at the main recreation office. The annual membership fee of $25 must be made payable to the town of North Providence and made in the form of a check or money order.
The Youth Center is located in the stone building near the entrance to Notte Park. It was used prior to the pandemic for all sorts of youth activities, from planning for events and completing after-school homework help to hanging out and playing games.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said this week that it’s been his continued commitment since founding the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission that the members and other teens stay as busy as possible all the time. He said there had been some discussion about opening the teen center sooner, but the decision was made to do so now with more people getting vaccinated and restrictions easing up.
The mayor said the town has interviewed six people to be the new director of the North Providence Youth Center, but has yet to choose a final candidate.
To inquire about the center and membership, email Angelina Broccolli at youthcenter@northprovidenceri.gov or call 401-719-1633.
