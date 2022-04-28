WOONSOCKET – After a three-year hiatus, Touch-a-Truck will finally be making its return on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Fairgrounds.
Pamela Jalette, the Woonsocket Rotary Club’s president-elect, and current president Nicole Brien, told The Breeze that they’re very excited to be able to welcome the community back to this event.
“We didn’t go away, and we didn’t forget. We still want to bring this event back to the community because we know how important it is,” Brien said.
Among others, this year will feature Ecto-1 from “Ghostbusters,” fire trucks, emergency vehicles, tow companies, a crane, construction vehicles, helicopters, and new events and demonstrations on the hour. The first hour, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., will be a sensory hour with no lights, sirens, or loud engines, for anyone who may have sensitivities, Brien and Jalette said.
“The event allows the children to actually get inside a fire truck, get inside a helicopter,” Jalette said. “They can ask the operator, ‘How does that work?’ and people who come just love kids and answering all the questions that those little people have.”
In addition to vehicles, there will be demonstrations by the Woonsocket Police Department’s canine handlers and their canines, Aspen and Maverick. Ruby, the dog who inspired the Netflix production, “Rescued by Ruby,” will also be there, in addition to Chase and Skye from “Paw Patrol” and Pat the Patriot, who attends every year.
Touch-a-Truck entry is free to all, and food will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. Familiar town food trucks include Bugg’d Out BBQ, Mickey G’s, Sunnyside on the Street, The Ice Cream Machine and Del’s Lemonade, and the Lion’s Club will be selling grilled cheese.
Jalette has been working closely with Kevin Greenough, who first started the event in 2015. This co-creative effort is characteristic of the Rotary, which always tries to co-share events and responsibilities. They also share the 3-inch organizational binder “bible” that includes everything it takes to put on the event from start to finish, from permit timelines to save-the-dates to insurance.
“It’s a community event, it’s a great event to get families out, and it’s a free event, so if you’re sitting around on a Saturday and want something to do with the kids, it’s a great way to get out of the house,” Jalette said. She also added that it can make scary situations easier for children who may have been frightened in the past by EMS apparatuses, or help them in the future if they’re ever in a position where they need to call for help.
The event will be happening rain or shine. The North Smithfield Sesquicentennial (150th) Parade begins at 10 a.m. that same day, and Jalette and Brien encourage everyone to keep the fun rolling and head over to the Holy Trinity Fairgrounds after.
Additionally, the Rotary Club will be collecting diapers, toiletries, and new or gently used, clean, laundered, summer apparel of all sizes for children 0-17. In collaboration with Community Care Alliance, they have started a giving center called “Just for You” at 245 Main St. in Woonsocket. It’s a free closet for children in need, and will be accepting donations at the event.
“It’s a really cool event for kids; that little Tonka truck is now a big truck that they can sit in and touch,” Brien said.
“You can just put, ‘It’s going to be awesome, come!’” Jalette told The Breeze, laughing with excitement.
