CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Youth Activities Council is moving on to new and different activities in support of its mission to raise money for local youth, but a new group is now looking to take over the monumental task the CYAC has undertaken for the past 32 years: Running CumberlandFest.
The festival is expected to make a return next year, but the Cumberland Community Celebration is standing in this summer, welcoming visitors to Diamond Hill Park this Saturday, Aug. 5.
Scott DiChristofero, vice chairperson of the CYAC, said the group is excited to explore new opportunities, but nothing is nailed down yet except for their new scholarship program for high school students started this year. The scholarships will be a big focus going forward, he said, as they look to expand the mission and have a true impact.
DiChristofero said they are taking a look at their purpose and scope, but their mission remains unchanged, with Paul Bradley as chairperson of a board of seven or eight members.
He said he’s happy to be talking to members of a new group, each coming with past experience helping to run CumberlandFest, preparing to take the ball and run with it.
“It’s in good hands,” he said.
“I would think there will be a CumberlandFest in 2024,” he added.
Joe Vela and Eastland Electric’s Dave Stavros are two of those leading fledgling efforts to bring back CumberlandFest in future years, said Parks and Recreation Director Michael Crawley. Crawley, the primary organizer for the Cumberland Community Celebration, says there’s homework still to do, including creating a new nonprofit organization.
This entire transition has been exciting and collegial, said DiChristofero, including former Chairperson Alan Neville retiring and Paul Bradley taking his place.
The idea through everything is to move away from a single event that essentially took the committee an entire year to plan to multiple community activities, said DiChristofero.
The Cumberland Youth Activities Council was formed in 1991 to raise money for youth activities in Cumberland. Through fundraising at its signature event, CumberlandFest, it contributed more than $1,000,000 to youth programs over 30 years.
Ultimately, said Crawley, it was decided to end CumberlandFest after years of few new young people stepping up to volunteer for critical roles.
Neville said at the announcement of the cancellation in March that he fully expected CumberlandFest to return in 2024. Neville cited the town’s efforts to revitalize Diamond Hill Park with summertime construction as a reason to cancel CumberlandFest for 2023, but Mayor Jeff Mutter later said that the work schedule would have had no impact on the event.
A week before the March announcement, the CYAC announced its first-ever scholarship program. Three first-year scholarships of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 were awarded to members of the Class of 2023.
Asked if the town would ever take over CumberlandFest, Crawley said that becomes a complicated proposition, especially with taking payments for entrance.
The Breeze reported in recent years on the near death and major revival of the annual weekend event, with key changes, including service of alcohol, helping to reinvigorate it.
A headline in November 2018 stated that “Cumberland lives.”
“At a gathering Monday to decide whether there are enough committed people still behind the annual festival, longtime volunteers and a few newcomers agreed that there’s enough passion here to reinvent what some acknowledged has become somewhat of an antiquated event,” it read.
A lack of volunteerism from the youth athletic groups that received funding from CYAC was an issue for years, leading to a change to allow non-sports groups to partake and for organizations to earn money based on each hour worked during CumberlandFest.
