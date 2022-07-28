WOONSOCKET – Second passage at the City Council is often a formality, but it was anything but that as the City Council voted 5-2 on Monday for a charter question to go to voters asking whether sole authority on appointment of a city solicitor should be given to the council.

Former Town Councilor Garrett Mancieri, who is seeking a return to the board, got the discussion started, saying he opposes the change and the city needs two branches of government working together, and the solicitor works for both branches. He said he doesn’t think it’s right for one branch to have total authority.

