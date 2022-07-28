WOONSOCKET – Second passage at the City Council is often a formality, but it was anything but that as the City Council voted 5-2 on Monday for a charter question to go to voters asking whether sole authority on appointment of a city solicitor should be given to the council.
Former Town Councilor Garrett Mancieri, who is seeking a return to the board, got the discussion started, saying he opposes the change and the city needs two branches of government working together, and the solicitor works for both branches. He said he doesn’t think it’s right for one branch to have total authority.
Essentially, said Mancieri, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt wanted to make a change in the solicitor position, and now the council isn’t going to allow that.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez brought research from an ordinance introduction in 2009 where the council, at Councilor John Ward and former Council President Leo Fontaine’s request, passed a resolution requiring council approval of a mayor’s solicitor appointment. She said she found it surprising that some of the very people who wanted to give both parties say would now be looking to go the other direction.
Gonzalez said the council should not be looking at a particular person’s face as it makes a decision on this, saying they should be protecting a future where one side doesn’t have too much power.
She said current Solicitor John DeSimone has been nothing but helpful to her, and she has no issues with him at all, but the wording should not revert back to an imbalance of power that the previous council was trying to do away with from the other direction. It might benefit the council in the short-term in keeping a solicitor that members like, she said, but it doesn’t protect the city’s long-term interests.
This matter already went before the people and was resolved through the current ordinance to bring about balance, she said, and now the same people who wanted balance are trying to create an imbalance in favor of the council rather than the mayor, taking away any say by the mayor in choosing a solicitor.
Ward responded that his opinion about the role of the solicitor has not changed, and the position’s job is to serve the needs of the city, not the needs of the council or mayor. Ward said having a solicitor described as serving at the pleasure of the mayor is inconsistent with quality government. He referenced 2009 and the “abusive appointments” triggering a response from the council requiring that a council majority vote to approve dismissal or to remove a solicitor if his or her actions are so egregious where they’re not representing the city.
Addressing Mancieri, he said, this really isn’t about control, but about having someone who makes sure the mayor and council are doing their job properly. This is a single role that no one person should have control over.
Ward referenced where he works as finance director in Lincoln, where the solicitor has to be responsive to the administration. If not, they would inform the council and action would be taken, he said.
Ward acknowledged that his thinking on the topic changed over time because he never thought the idea of throwing out a solicitor to be a rational one, or that there would be a chance of not having an appointee to the position. The solicitor should not be living in constant fear of being fired, he said, just as the tax assessor should also not be living in that fear. Ward said it will be up to voters whether they want to give the council sole authority on the solicitor position, and leaders will abide by that decision.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer said that what Baldelli-Hunt ultimately wants is a chief of staff as solicitor, referencing a prior solicitor, Mike Marcello, who thought it was his job to give policy advice. He again questioned the mayor’s questioning why DeSimone wouldn’t weigh in with his opinion on this topic. The solicitor’s job, he said, is to make sure officials are following ordinances and the charter.
Councilor David Soucy, who voted with Gonzalez against putting the change on the ballot, said Woonsocket would be the only Rhode Island city that doesn’t allow both the council and mayor to decide on the top attorney for the community. The arrangement was changed in 2009 because of perceived abuse by the mayor, he said, but now council members are ready to go to perceived abuse by the council because members will be the only ones with a say.
“We had no voice, now she’ll have no voice,” he said.
The current system is a good one, said Soucy, so why go to something different where there could be abuse from the council side. He said he agreed with Gonzalez that they should be looking at the issue without considering current people in positions.
In a council meeting where Baldelli-Hunt was absent, councilors took numerous shots at her public comments and leadership style, with Cournoyer adding several agenda items to talk about various issues, including one related to Baldelli-Hunt saying at a previous meeting that she’s not stupid. The mayor is not stupid, said Cournoyer, but she has a problem telling the truth. He said the mayor should learn to work with the council in a more constructive way on the budget and other matters.
He also mentioned again the ongoing audit of city stipends, saying the work is being done by the city’s regular auditors at the direction of the council, not the mayor’s office, and for now it’s just gathering facts. Once a report comes to the council, they’ll assess whether further action needs to be taken, he said. The decision to hire an outside attorney is the council’s, he said, not the mayor’s, and anyone hired will be brought in after the audit, not to oversee the work of doing it.
Cournoyer again mentioned similarities between the stipends Baldelli-Hunt utilized for employees who took on extra tasks and pay increases with the Woonsocket Housing Authority, which led to three employees being fired. This isn’t about having a “gotcha” moment, “silly season,” or politics, he said, quoting from Shakespeare in suggesting that “certain people doth protest too much.”
Council President Dan Gendron agreed about the audit, saying they’re just looking to collect the facts through an independent audit right now. He said he heard from the auditors that they’re growing concerned about the lack of information they’re requesting from City Hall.
