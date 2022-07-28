NORTH SMITHFIELD – Almost six years to the day since the last drowning at one of North Smithfield’s most dangerous spots, another man drowned last week after jumping off the train trestle into the Slatersville Reservoir.
According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the 911 call came around 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Ivandal Frederique’s friends indicated that the young man went under, briefly resurfaced, then went back under and never came up again.
The body of Frederique, an 18-year-old from Woonsocket, was found by rescue crews as they searched the area.
The last known confirmed drowning in the Slatersville Reservoir was back in 2016 when a 19-year-old man died in the same location. In 2011, a 22-year-old man also died after jumping from the old railroad.
“From what I’ve been told there’s a lot of debris down there from old cars to logs to rocks. You’re really taking a chance,” Chartier told The Breeze. “Such a young life with something that’s completely avoidable.”
Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and Police Chief Tim Lafferty were on site after the most recent drowning. Zwolenski said Lafferty reached out to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Energy Rhode Island in hopes that they could address the problem by putting up some sort of fencing.
“(Police) have been patrolling the area and if they get a call they will immediately respond. It’s private property, if it was town property, we’d have fences up,” said Zwolenski. “It’s inviting when it’s hot, there’s the thrill of jumping off the trestle. It’s a dangerous location,” he said.
