PAWTUCKET – Patricia Murray remembers well that night near the end of 1981 when her father, Lester Murray, called and asked her what she was doing on Thursday.
As it turned out, her decision to meet him and others at the Blarney Stone Pub on Dexter Street in downtown Pawtucket would start a lifetime of dedication to what would become known as the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade.
She remembers her father passing around his Irish cap to collect funds for that first parade, gathering about $57 or $58 from friends who were also active at the Blarney, which would later become Larry’s Lounge.
Her father would only live for two of the parades, dying in 1984, she said, collapsing as he danced with her at the Irish Social Club.
Murray, 70, this year’s grand marshal for the 40th Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade, is dedicating the honor to her father’s memory. As he lay dying in her arms, he said his last words to her, “Don’t worry, Pat, Everything will be OK,” and she’s lived by them ever since.
Murray has served as everything from co-chairwoman of the parade, to treasurer, secretary, and hospitality.
She said she is so honored and excited to represent the parade after 40 years of involvement and in its 40th rendition.
Today, the Sixth Ward Committee member is dignitary chairwoman, in charge of inviting important people.
Does she like politicians?
“Some of them. I put up with them,” she said, smiling.
She taught in local public schools for 35 years before taking on a special Diploma Plus program at the administration building for another 12 years, helping potential drop-out students succeed until her retirement in mid-2020. She was first a math teacher, then a counselor, then back to math, loving every bit of it, serving at Goff Junior High School for 12 years and Shea High School for 23 years.
Murray said she always appreciates when students come back to say hi. Some will say they didn’t like her all that much, she said, laughing, but they always acknowledge that they learned a lot.
“People recognize me by my voice,” she said, often greeting her with a “Hi, Ms. Murray” as she’s out and about. She has a special soft spot for City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, his twin brother, and all the Wildenhains.
“I see them quite often,” she said.
Among the things she can’t stand, said Murray, are when people call her the nickname “Pattycakes” or refer to St. Patrick’s Day as St. Patty’s Day instead of St. Paddy’s Day.
“That’s the Irish in me,” she said.
A student of Pawtucket schools herself, the lifelong city resident would later attend Rhode Island College and immediately land a job out of college.
Murray is typically seen selling beer tickets at the post-parade party at the Pawtucket Armory, but her colleagues aren’t letting her do that this year.
The Ireland’s 32 member remembers her father getting her entire family into the parade organizing business. She said she didn’t always enjoy the meetings, but loved the parade itself, spending many years making the sashes for marchers.
An active member of St. Mary’s Parish in Pawtucket, Murray traveled to Ireland on a church bus trip with former Rev. Mark Sauriol, one of the more memorable trips of her life and one of nine trips there starting back in the 1980s.
She said she is very close today with her niece and nephew, who live with her off Power Road near North Providence and Providence.
A former Pawtucket Fireworks Committee member, she is also a longtime Providence College basketball season ticket holder, and says she’s very excited about this year’s team.
A grand marshal’s reception in Murray’s honor will be held on March 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 2 George St. The donation is $20, and includes hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available, and all proceeds go to the Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Parade.
The parade will be held the next day, March 5, kicking off at noon near McCoy Stadium, then turning right on South Bend Street, left on Walcott Street, then down into the city to City Hall on Roosevelt Avenue.
The after party will include food from local restaurants, music, and a beer garden. Admission is $2, and patrons also pay for their beer.
