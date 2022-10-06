CUMBERLAND – A plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street got its first big approval last week with the Planning Board’s vote in favor of a master plan for 44 new affordable housing units there.

The board also approved waivers sought by applicant ONE Neighborhood Builders for the project.

