CUMBERLAND – A plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street got its first big approval last week with the Planning Board’s vote in favor of a master plan for 44 new affordable housing units there.
The board also approved waivers sought by applicant ONE Neighborhood Builders for the project.
The approval came at the recommendation of the Planning Department, where officials said it meets all kinds of town goals, including for more affordable housing and preserving “irreplaceable landmarks” instead of seeing them torn down.
Town Planner Glenn Modica said a 99-year deed restriction on the affordable units helps tie this to the working-class community in Valley Falls and helps bring some vitality back to the area.
One parking space per bedroom, as proposed, or 69, is seven short of the 76 that would be required under current zoning requirements of two spaces for 32 units and one each for an additional 12 units for the elderly, said Modica, but they don’t expect particularly high demand for parking here. Ten units in the rectory are for PACE Organization participants who are unlikely to own a car, he said, and the current zoning restrictions require too much parking.
Residents in the neighborhood attended the Sept. 28 Planning Board meeting to express their concerns about how the project will impact already difficult traffic in the Broad Street area.
Barbara Paquette, a homeowner and resident of a three-family home at 6 Elizabeth St. for the past 40 years, and before that a resident of 25 Rosemont Ave. for 25 years, said the board should “consider those people who live here as much as those who will live here.” She said that though she has no doubt that the project will be beautiful, no traffic study can convince her that there will be no impact from the increased development. Even minimal impact is going to hurt, she said.
Paquette sought a breakdown on the number of three-bedroom, two-bedroom and one-bedroom units, saying she believes the developers and officials are shortchanging the project on parking. As a landlord herself, she said, she’s never rented to any couple who only had one car, and she believes this parking plan is “grossly underestimating” needs. When there are more cars than spaces, she said, residents will end up parking on the streets, and there is a potential “huge disruption” to a reality that’s already difficult for those trying to get in and out of their driveways.
Paquette also questioned whether there will be enough space for new trees, but she was assured that while seven trees are coming down, 41 new trees plus additional shrubbery will be added.
State Rep. Jim McLaughlin also voiced concern over traffic concerns for those who live here, also questioning the idea of tearing up the new Broad Street for utilities and saying he’s seen some “horrific” utility cuts done on new roads in the town over the past few years. He was assured that ONE Neighborhood Builders will be held to a high standard, required to repave any disturbance from curb to curb. McLaughlin said he hopes the board will ensure that enough parking is included for the project.
Ron Frappier, of 282 Broad St., asked if any Planning Board members live south of Dexter Street. If they did, they would see daily what happens with traffic here, he said, with many near accidents and a likelihood of things getting worse. Teachers who currently use the lot next to the church are going to have to go somewhere, said Frappier, who noted that his family has lived here for more than 100 years and went to St. Patrick’s School.
Planning staff noted that board member Isabel Reis lives on Forest Avenue and is well familiar with traffic in the area, and Planning Board Chairperson David Coutu said all members visit the area regularly for business and his son teaches at BF Norton Elementary School, so they too understand the traffic concerns.
Member Gregory Scown said he sees the new housing units as far less of an impact than nearby schools, saying people will be coming and going much more sporadically instead of arriving and departing all at once.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said the applicant presented far more information and expert witnesses than one would typically expect to see at the master plan stage, and circulation will be dealt with at the more detailed preliminary plan stage.
Member Harry MacDonald said he agrees that the number of cars at the development could pose an issue for parking. He asked about the idea of restricting the number of cars.
Member Chris Butler said he also is concerned about parking, saying perhaps a restriction on number of cars someone can have per number of bedrooms can be part of lease agreements.
These are difficult decisions for the board as they hear concerns from residents, said Butler, and they have to weigh what would happen if a plan such as this didn’t go through, such as the Providence Diocese selling the property for a drugstore, doctor’s office, or some other use with a far more detrimental effect. Traffic is “horrific” here, he said, but he’s not sure this development will be the “straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
He said he’s a big fan of this project, with some minor tweaks, as it saves a church building his grandmother was a parishioner at, represents a quality design that will enhance the streetscape, dovetails nicely with what the town is trying to do with support services at a rehabilitated former post office nearby, and makes Broad Street a more attractive place to do business.
Jennifer Hawkins, CEO of ONE Neighborhood Builders, noted that the nonprofit will be owning and managing the building as part of a long-term partnership as it expands into Cumberland for the first time, as it does with all of its properties in seeking to create affordable housing and healthy, equitable and vibrant communities.
Hawkins, who is also a member of the Smithfield Planning Board, said Mayor Jeff Mutter and the planning staff originally invited them to take a look at the property as a potential adaptive reuse project, and they’re hoping to be able to do additional development in the town.
Not all financing is in place yet for this $17 million project, said Hawkins, and master plan approval is essential for them in being competitive in the next financial rounds to get that financing.
The board unanimously approved the master plan for the project and various waivers, including on residential density, maximum lot coverage, front yard setback, and distance between buildings.
Coutu assured residents that this is only the opening stage of the approval process, and urged them to come back to give more feedback for them to take into account.
