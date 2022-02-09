NORTH PROVIDENCE – New synthetic turf fields coming to North Providence High School will give the town far more regular use of its high school athletic facilities, said experts last week.
Representatives from RAD Sports, testifying before the council on the plans for the football and baseball field upgrades in response to resident Ruth Bucci’s concerns, said North Providence will not be disappointed with these investments. They countered Bucci’s concerns on a number of items.
Bucci, a former council candidate and former member of the Historic District Commission, voiced concern on everything from potential injuries to student-athletes playing on synthetic surfaces, to the overheating of artificial surfaces impacting surrounding residents.
She said the town could see natural grass upgrades at way more affordable levels than the $4 million or so planned to be invested into the football and baseball fields combined.
Bucci pleaded with the council to switch up the contract with RAD and switch in real grass for artificial turf, saying children will be at risk from the chemicals contained in the materials. Those harmful chemicals are said to be encapsulated, she said, but that protection has a shelf life.
Bucci also suggested that overheating in the summertime could lead to temperatures in the surrounding neighborhood increasing by 2 degrees on some days, but RAD representatives Sean Boyd, project manager, and John Chaffin, sales representative, said the higher temperatures don’t extend beyond four or five feet from the edge of the field.
Responding to Bucci’s concern about injuries to athletes, they said the injuries happen on fields such as the one North Providence is replacing, where one night of Friday football during inclement weather can destroy the surface. Instead of praying for good weather, school and town officials will now have a field that takes the place of at least four grass fields on use, they said.
This field will be “spectacular,” they said, with one-of-a-kind technology and the very latest on safety and use.
Mayor Charles Lombardi agreed, saying Bucci came with some good points, but the town just can’t go on with a grass field taking the beating that it has, with football, soccer and lacrosse all played on it. The field never had the chance to rejuvenate or rebuild, he said, and “most of the time it was a mud bowl.” He said it was embarrassing to get comments about its condition from people in other towns after they’d visited.
By adding a facility that can take the place of three or four such fields, he said “it’d be a different ballgame,” adding that the pluses here definitely outweigh the minuses.
Chaffin assured officials that this field will likely last well beyond the eight years suggested by Bucci, at least a decade or maybe even 12 years, he said. A shock pad underneath the synthetic surface is rated way higher than needed to protect against injuries, he said.
Boyd said teams will stay off the field during high heats, with a focus on holding practices in the mornings and late afternoons during August.
Manufacturer Shaw Industries takes testing very seriously, they said, and there are no harmful PFAS chemicals involved.
Bucci responded that with a warming climate, there are now somewhere around 20 days each summer over 90 degrees and a few above 100, making the field unusable for a large chunk of time. Artificial turf is a poor choice for so many reasons, she said, including loss of natural plant life, less beauty in the neighborhood, and loss of recreation opportunities.
Lou Zammarelli, a mainstay in local Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball for nearly 50 years, responded that these fields have always been closed to public use. There are plenty of other fields across town that can be used by the public, he said.
“These fields have never been available to anybody,” he said.
Whether or not they’re closed doesn’t reflect whether they should be, said Bucci, as these are public fields belonging to taxpayers.
Zammarelli said it’s about time that North Providence is giving its championship-level baseball players in town the same opportunities others across the country are getting with a redone baseball field, complete with an artificial infield and mound. This baseball field has been woefully lacking over the past four or five decades compared to what other communities are able to provide for their young people, he said.
“We’re looking to play on an even playing field, a level playing field with everyone else,” said Zammarelli.
He said leagues have invested some $100,000 into maintenance, doing the impossible task of trying to maintain the fields, shoveling thousands of gallons of mud and water out to play games “because the schedule’s only so long.” Councilor Ron Baccala noted that he did plenty of helping with removing mud from the fields over the years.
Youth of this town continue to go on to play in college and professionally despite the substandard facilities here, said Zammarelli, even as artificial fields go in all over New England. This is the opportunity to provide local youth with the same opportunities they’re getting elsewhere.
Zammarelli mentioned that RAD Sports experimented with using crushed walnut shells in their playing surface. It worked wonderfully, he said, until it was realized that they caused an issue for people with nut allergies.
Bucci said the town could spend $10,000 to $12,000 annually to have an outside company maintain natural grass fields instead of installing a very expensive field only to have to replace it a decade from now.
Council President Dino Autiello said he and Baccala have been relentless when it comes to getting funding allocated to also replacing the baseball field. A synthetic turf infield allows athletes to get on the field earlier in a season that seems to keep getting pushed back, he said.
Autiello said he sees the reconstruction of these two fields as a positive thing for the town. When he and other council members were following along as the local Little League team went so far last year, he said he was struck by the great sense of community he observed. The value of good fields goes way beyond just athletes getting to play, he said, as he saw when his sister previously played in softball tournaments at Notte Park, bringing people together through a shared pride in their teams and facilities.
“I’d like to see more,” he said of investments in the town’s athletic fields, which is being paid for through leftover funds from a school construction bond.
