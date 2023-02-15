NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was almost exactly a year ago when April Federico was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication from having Type 2 diabetes.
It was in her hospital bed, said the North Providence resident who lives on Smithfield Road, where she became convinced that she wanted to educate and empower others on Type 2.
A year later, Federico has reversed the effects of Type 2 diabetes and recently published a cookbook, “Be Well By April: Diabetic-friendly Recipes,” available through Amazon and Kindle for $5.28.
Federico, who previously published “The Disappearing Act: Journey of How a Poetess Grew Up Within a Matter of Five Years” in 2021, is also a newly minted talk radio host with Optimize Your Life, which has an international audience.
Her new show, “Be Well By April,” is available to listeners as of February on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. where podcasts are available, covering nutrition and diabetes and health. The topic is very important to her after nearly succumbing to diabetes, she said. The other show, airing on Mondays at 8:30 a.m., she participates in is “Knowing Health, Nutrition and You,” which is more about the family aspect of nutrition and the influence adults have on children.
When she was first diagnosed, she said, she didn’t know how she was going to eat anything, but her mom did a lot of research and the rest of her family lovingly agreed to join her in her new diet. They ordered a bunch of cookbooks and she began to learn how to make meals herself.
Now a certified nutritionist and three-time award winner for her first book, Federico said her cookbook is really about letting people know that they can still enjoy food while staying healthy.
She’s been a foodie her whole life, she said, and prior to being a diabetic, she valued wining and dining at restaurants in North Providence and Providence.
“It wasn’t until I was, in fact, a diabetic that I wanted to be able to create recipes myself, which thus led to me making and approving recipes in the cookbook,” she said. “I became infatuated with nutrition and the physiology of the body and the correlation between the two.”
She said she encourages clients and listeners to be in love with eating and have healthy relationships with food, regardless of their chronic illnesses.
In her cookbook, she combines much of what she’s loved from restaurants with the way her father would sometimes cook things up.
What many diabetics don’t realize, she said, is that they can still eat well and not restrict themselves, instead counting carbs and properly managing blood sugar. She was on insulin for a long time, she said, but no longer is.
With her coaching of clients, she preaches the mindset part of this life: “Confidence and intelligence create emotional resilience to optimize.”
A smoothie lover, Federico said her cookbook also has some good chicken and meatball recipes.
She said she plans to write more books, including the one she’s writing now centered on her year living with diabetes.
An aspiring entrepreneur and businesswoman, Federico is obtaining her masters in business administration online with William & Mary. The college takes a unique approach to the program, she said, really focusing on the growth mindset.
