WOONSOCKET – After 37 years of serving in the city of Woonsocket, Fire Chief Paul Shatraw has retired and moved on to his next career.
Shatraw made the announcement last week alongside Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Woonsocket Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette, and Deputy Fire Chief Tim Walsh. His wife, Elise, was also present.
Shatraw will continue working with CVS Health’s corporate security and resiliency team. He declined to elaborate further on that position, but had plenty to say about his time in fire service.
“I just can’t say enough about the experience that I’ve had,” he said. “I’m blessed that at a young age, I was able to take on that position, and the city afforded me the position of becoming a firefighter and serving because it’s something that I always wanted to do.”
After joining the department in 1986, Shatraw quickly rose through the ranks. When he became chief in 2013, he said his major priority was to bring the department’s equipment up to date, which would ultimately enhance public safety, including adding four pumping engines, one ladder, all three rescues, multiple other vehicles, and a new fireboat.
Jalette said Shatraw was also in charge during a winter storm in 2013 that brought up to 40 inches of snow to New England.
“There’s some significant events that happened in our city that the chief took full rein of in his leadership,” said Jalette.
During his time in Woonsocket, Shatraw was able to secure more than $4 million in funding to help establish the city’s emergency operations centers, a state-of-the-art fire alarm system for each station, and new personal protective equipment for each member of the department. He also secured new portable radios and self-contained breathing apparatus.
“He has brought almost $4 million worth of grant funding into the city to make it to where it is today,” said Walsh.
“I’m here today to support my best friend,” he added.
Baldelli-Hunt said that being the fire chief in Woonsocket is a stressful, 24-hour job, and Shatraw was never in “day-off mode.” She said she doesn’t know if they can find someone to replace him with his constant knowledge, commitment, and love for the city.
“With all the improvements that he made, he came into a department that was basically collapsing, and he came in during a difficult time as well, under the budget commission, knowing that he would have these challenges,” she said.
Shatraw also showed important leadership during the pandemic, said the mayor, hosting a number of vaccine clinics through the department to vaccinate first responders, and working collaboratively with police on day-to-day tasks.
“This was a constant, constant, evolving pandemic that lasted two years,” she said. “That was a job within itself, never mind being the fire chief and leading a department and the day-to-day work that went along with that.”
Baldelli-Hunt said city officials have never worked in silos, and they were always a family. She joked that in all the years they knew each other and worked together, they never disagreed on one thing.
“I feel we have the best fire chief in the state of Rhode Island,” she said.
