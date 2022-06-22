PAWTUCKET – Memories, funny, sad, and everything in between, are all that are left of Kip’s Restaurant on Newport Avenue, a loss for a neighborhood that has seen too many treasures disappear, say residents.
Wreckers last week made quick work of the structure at the corner of Newport and Armistice Boulevard, with many old-timers watching at various points as the restaurant they lived much of their lives in came down to make way for a modern bank.
Former owners Hank and Heather Macomber, who live diagonally across from the Kip’s site, said on Monday that it’s been heartbreaking to watch as it’s been torn down. The emotional and financial impacts from Kip’s being forced out of business will be felt for a long time, said Hank.
William Truchon, who was born in 1958 and who lives about a third of a mile from Kip’s in the same house where he was born, told The Breeze that Kip’s was a neighborhood treasure and remained so through several owners.
“It’s like something was just taken from you,” he said.
Between Kip’s, the Darlton Theatre, Pinault’s Drug Store, the Beef Hearth, the old five-and-dime and other neighborhood landmarks, “that was our whole life, that corner,” said Truchon.
Truchon’s father was born in 1926, and Truchon remembers him telling him how he would set up pins in the basement bowling alley at Kip’s, earning a nickel an hour for his work. Truchon said many people don’t believe that there was a bowling alley here before it was later converted into a dance studio, but he found the pictures to prove it.
“This used to be quite the little unique neighborhood,” said Truchon. “It was really quite an area.”
At one point, the neighborhood was full of large families and everyone went to the same establishments, said Truchon. Kip’s and Liberty Lunch were the two main spots to eat, and people would come from all over the city.
“To put a bank there, I don’t get it, it’s just crazy,” said Truchon.
Previous property owner Gordon Hyde sold the property to Newport Avenue Realty last October and subsequently reached an agreement with Chase Bank as a tenant.
“That’s the way it goes,” said Truchon.
Former Kip’s owner Hank Macomber, who owned the restaurant with his wife Heather, said when he saw an initial asking price for the property lowered from $1.3 million to $900,000, he immediately suspected that Hyde planned to level the entire corner.
The Macombers, who viewed the restaurant as their retirement fund, saw its value plummet during the pandemic, but managed to keep it afloat throughout.
Hank Macomber has now joined Deb Sousa and her Sassy Mama Cuisine on Mendon Road in Cumberland. Sousa said she’s happy to have him, telling The Breeze she was developing a kitchen in hopes of offering takeout food, and was planning to buy equipment from Kip’s, when the Macombers were evicted. Macomber is working with her Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays making hot wieners, she said, and depending on a resolution of staffing issues, they may expand that to Tuesday to Thursday. Sousa said her business is located right next to a liquor store, and customers would often stop there after buying their alcohol and inquire about food. She said it was her son who suggested offering hot wieners for pickup, so that’s the direction they went.
Macomber said that when they could see the handwriting on the wall at Kip’s and were getting their ducks in order, a friend hooked him up with Sousa, who had been purchasing sauce from him and was serving hot wieners on her own a couple of nights a week.
The Macombers said they’ve been surprised by the large outpouring of support from the community they were so close with over the years.
“That’s the part we miss the most,” said Hank. “We don’t miss the work. Our bodies are still healing.”
He will turn 70 in October, she 72 in August, so they were ready for retirement, but it hurts that they weren’t able to turn their restaurant into a comfortable retirement, he said. It also hurt that they were only given a 45-day notice. He tried to sell some items, but in the end he was forced to leave some $40,000 worth of equipment in the building, and he’s watched as it’s been scrapped.
“I wish I had more time,” he said, adding that he was only able to make about $6,000 between selling memorabilia and scrapping some items. “You work all your life to have a nest egg, and you’ve got nothing.”
He said Heather won’t even go near the Kip’s site now.
Macomber choked up as he described how Sousa allowed him to put up some Kip’s memorabilia in the Sassy Mama space. He said it’s been nice to see customers again as they’ve come into that location to visit.
“It gives me a little bit of a home,” he said.
The corner where Kip’s used to be was officially named Kip’s Corner in 2009, recognizing 50 years of service in the community.
Truchon was one of hundreds of current and former Pawtucket residents to share their memories of Kip’s over the past week. Sherri Mercurio, a real estate professional and Tolman High School alumna, shared a humorous take on her memories.
“The good ol’ days of sweaty chefs lining their hairy arms with wieners ‘all the way,’” she posted. “Thanks for the memories, Pawtucket! You had a great run.”
