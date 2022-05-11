NORTH PROVIDENCE – In a surprise ceremony last Wednesday, Whelan Elementary’s school nurse Hannah Erickson was awarded a $1,000 prize by Cox Communications in concert with National Nurses Day.
“Aww, what’s all this?” Erickson exclaimed as she entered a room filled with her colleagues who nominated her for the award.
Jeff Lavery, communications manager with Cox, said the company asked members of the public to nominate local nurses they felt go “above and beyond and have a special calling to do what they do every day.” They received close to 200 nominations, and selected five nurses from the state, including Erickson.
Each winner will receive a $1,000 award and a $500 donation made in their name to the nonprofit of their choosing.
When Erickson made the switch from working as an emergency room nurse to the school nurse at Whelan last year, she said she wasn’t sure if she’d find her new position as fulfilling. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case.
“I was in the ER for a long time, until this year with this great move. I love working in the school because I can make relationships,” she said. “In the ER, I met a lot of people and learned so much, but I wasn’t able to foster those relationships.”
In the school environment, she thought she might not make as great of a difference. Tearing up (and joking that she’s expecting a baby, so emotions are on high), Erickson said she feels like she’s made “more of a difference here than I have doing compressions in the ER.”
“It’s a really cool feeling to be able to make those relationships with teachers and the kids … it’s really a dream job,” she said.
Principal Amanda Donovan said Erickson is an extremely empathetic and caring nurse, and one of the most bubbly and joyous people.
“She joined us this school year, and it’s been amazing to see how well she’s adapted to our community, supporting students, families and teachers. I’m so proud to have her as a nurse here, and for her to be recognized with this award,” Donovan said.
Donovan said she knew from Erickson’s initial interview that she was deeply concerned with developing supporting relationships at the school.
“With social emotional learning at the forefront of what we do, she fit right in,” Donovan said. “Health-wise, but also as someone the kid can rely on. She’s a kindhearted person who they can sit with and really trust.”
Lavery said when the team at Cox considered its nominees, they remembered their time as students and how they counted on their school nurse during tough moments.
“We’re deeply grateful for what you do. It became clear reading these nominations that people like yourself set out to be a caregiver. A lot of your colleagues know you’re meant to do this every day,” he said.
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, joining Via Zoom, congratulated Erickson and thanked her for what she does for the children of North Providence and the State of Rhode Island, especially during the pandemic.
“I understand you’re a person of great passion and compassion,” he said. “Keep up the good work.”
“Nurses are the people you count on for some of life’s most emotional moments,” said Ross Nelson, senior vice president and region manager of Cox.
“As someone with nurses in my own family, I know personally how committed they are to their work and being there when our health is changing, or a life-altering event like the birth of a new child is upon us. We at Cox were thrilled to create this campaign and celebrate nurses everywhere in recognition of National Nurses Day,” he said.
