SCITUATE – The Scituate Housing Authority next month will present its detailed findings from a recent water study with an aim to join the 24-unit senior housing complex with Scituate High School next door, after receiving several water violations from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

SHA Chairperson Charles Collins Sr., who was recently re-elected to the Town Council, said study results show the high school water supply is more than adequate to serve the high school and Rockland Oaks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.