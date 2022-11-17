SCITUATE – The Scituate Housing Authority next month will present its detailed findings from a recent water study with an aim to join the 24-unit senior housing complex with Scituate High School next door, after receiving several water violations from the Rhode Island Department of Health.
SHA Chairperson Charles Collins Sr., who was recently re-elected to the Town Council, said study results show the high school water supply is more than adequate to serve the high school and Rockland Oaks.
The proposed connection is an attempt to solve water problems at Rockland Oaks, located at 104 Rockland Road, that have caused discoloration, previously undrinkable water, and occasional dry wells.
Next steps include presenting plans to the RIDOH, Town Council and School Committee before moving forward.
Collins said while there is no guarantee that all parties will be on board, this is the best solution for the longstanding issues plaguing wells at Rockland Oaks.
“Right now, I’m feeling very positive about it. There’s plenty of good quality water at the high school. It’s a good thing for us to do,” he said.
Collins said pump tests looked at the high school wells and its surrounding neighbors and found that there was no connection between underwater aquifers, meaning additional use at the high school would not affect neighbors. He added that studies call for an additional well at the high school, as well as a pump house and storage tank.
Collins said if approvals are achieved, construction of additional water infrastructure could begin as early as next spring. Payment for the connection and accompanying work would possibly be supplemented with grants, but Collins said it is too early to tell.
“Nothing is guaranteed in life,” he said.
The possibility of a connection to the high school comes as an additional notice of violation from the RIDOH was issued to Rockland Oaks regarding its public water drinking supply.
The SHA received four notices of violations from the DOH dating as far back as April noting high levels of contaminants including radium and beryllium, as well as failure to collect routine samples.
On Nov. 7, the DOH notified the SHA administrative contact, Pauline Galbreath, of a maximum contaminant level violation due to water supplies exceeding the standard levels of beryllium in the water.
In April, the DOH notified Galbreath that wells at Rockland Oaks exceeded the maximum contaminant level for combined radium at a new well.
Two more violation notices were issued in July and September for lack of reporting well tests and monitoring.
Despite repeatedly exceeding standard levels, the RIDOH assured Collins that the water is still safe to drink, and no boil water advisory was issued.
“I drink the water when I go there. I ask (RIDOH) if the water is drinkable and I was told it was, so I drink it,” Collins said. The former chairperson said he wouldn’t drink the water. The SHA provides residents with bottled water to drink.
Collins said Galbreath notified tenants of the violations, though some tenants said they only received two notices.
Collins said while he would like to stay on the SHA to see this connecting project to completion, his seat on the Town Council may prevent him from doing so. He said he is speaking with his attorneys, and will inform residents whether he can remain on the SHA and Town Council or if he must leave the SHA.
“I’d like to stay on to complete this water project. We’re finally making progress,” he said.
