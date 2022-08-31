NORTH PROVIDENCE – The state’s complete repaving of Woonasquatucket Avenue nearly six years ago has proven to be “a waste of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week.
Lombardi’s comment came in response to a Breeze question on State Rep. Ray Hull’s criticism of Rhode Island Energy for doing only patching of the roadway after completing recent underground utility work instead of a full repaving.
“As I walk door to door this summer, neighbors have expressed their concerns that Woonasquatucket Avenue, because of utility work, is just being patched up. This is unacceptable,” said Hull in his release this week. He said he urged state officials to “return the road to the pristine condition it was in prior to this work. It has to be put back curb to curb.”
Lombardi said he’s been in touch with Rhode Island Energy representatives who have told him that they need to let the patching in the roadway settle before repaving, but they do plan to do a complete repaving, he said.
This situation, after some two miles of roadway was reconstructed at a cost of some $3.5 million in 2016, perfectly illustrates why he contacts the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and utility companies on a frequent basis to make sure the town lines up its own repaving with their work, said Lombardi, so brand-new roads aren’t reopened right away.
Ted Kresse, of Rhode Island Energy, said the main replacement project here was started this year and is scheduled to continue until the middle of next year.
“Following the requirements of RIDOT, final paving will cover all impacted travel lanes for the full width of the impacted lane,” he said. In the interim, we do use temporary patching to make the road usable while work continues at different parts of the project. Given this is a multi-season project, the company will make continuous efforts to ensure the temporary patches are in good condition for the duration but we can’t conduct final restoration until service lines are addressed, the old gas facilities are retired, and the project is complete.”
He said the company is happy to address specific patches if they’re informed about them.
Kresse said planning for the reconstruction predates his time at the utility provider, but as he understand it, when the road reconstruction planning was starting almost a decade ago, there was no immediate need to replace the main. Since that time, we’ve seen increased leak activity, he said, necessitating the need for replacement.
“Rest assured, we are committed to having the road restored to the condition it was in when we started this work, if not better,” he said.
For the most part, Lombardi said, Rhode Island Energy has been good about completing repaving work when asked, and the town’s only real issue with them is a lack of clarity on what the rule of thumb is for how long they wait for the road to settle.
“We’re at their mercy,” he said, adding that there have been many complaints about the condition of the roadway.
