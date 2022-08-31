NORTH PROVIDENCE – The state’s complete repaving of Woonasquatucket Avenue nearly six years ago has proven to be “a waste of taxpayer dollars,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week.

Lombardi’s comment came in response to a Breeze question on State Rep. Ray Hull’s criticism of Rhode Island Energy for doing only patching of the roadway after completing recent underground utility work instead of a full repaving.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.