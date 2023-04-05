PAWTUCKET – As Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha intervenes as an interested party to protect the future of the former Memorial Hospital site, the city of Pawtucket has also hired a law firm to represent its interests.
Neronha announced this week that he moved to intervene as an interested party in a matter related to the ongoing and proposed development of Memorial Hospital, a move that could potentially block a foreclosure.
A court order in November 2020 permitted Lockwood Development or its designee to purchase a portion of the Memorial Hospital property, subject to specific and binding conditions. One of the conditions was that the property not be conveyed without express permission of the attorney general, explained Neronha.
“Because a foreclosure proceeding potentially involves conveyance of the property, the attorney general has now moved to intervene in that proceeding,” he said. “This is an ongoing matter and the attorney general will work to ensure that not only the law, but the public interest, are protected.”
Memorial Hospital has charitable asset implications, over which his office has sole authority, is subject to a court order that his office can enforce, and is subject to deed restrictions, he added.
“That’s why we’re in this, and to protect the interests of Rhode Islanders,” he said.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien, said officials expect proper redevelopment of the Memorial site.
“Unfortunately, it seems the property owner has strayed away from their original commitment to the usage of this site,” she said. “The city will do everything it can to protect the integrity of the cy pres (doctrine used to preserve charitable trusts from failing when the donor’s intention for a charitable gift can’t be fulfilled), as well as protect the residents in the surrounding neighborhood and their interests.”
The administration with support from the City Council has retained the law firm of Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara, LLC to represent the city on the various issues that have recently developed regarding the Memorial property, she said. The firm will help the city and city solicitor in navigating the issues and ensuring that the city is prepared to respond to any actions taken by the state, ownership, or others, relative to the potential future use of the property.
The Memorial site is part of a charitable trust founded in 1910, set aside for use as a hospital. The future use of the property is still governed by that trust.
After the hospital closed in 2018, Lockwood Development Partners purchased the property for $250,000 with stated goals of creating housing for veterans and adding other services, agreeing to restrictions against transferring or foreclosing on the property within three years.
Lockwood never provided the attorney general’s office with required updates, and after a sprinkler leak forced an evacuation of people sheltered in the building last November. Michael Mota, CEO of VirtualCons and president of Bayport International Holdings, who claimed to be representing the property owners in a voluntary foreclosure, was exposed in a Globe Rhode Island investigation by Amanda Milkovits last week for his many questionable business dealings, including accusations that he’s a con artist. Mota is planning a mix of offices, a temporary homeless shelter, co-working spaces, offices, housing for veterans, luxury apartments and restaurant uses.
On March 22, Pawtucket officials ordered all work to stop on the site.
