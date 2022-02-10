LINCOLN – Six of Lincoln’s plows went down during what Town Administrator Phil Gould described as a “doozy” of a storm two weekends ago, all due to a variety of issues. One blew an alternator and several wiper blade motors died.
“We have an aged fleet,” Gould said.
The town has 23 pieces of apparatus, including smaller Ford F-250 trucks and larger six-wheelers. Lincoln also uses about 20 independent contractors to help clear snow.
“Realistically, looking at our inventory, we have trucks that are 16, 18 and 20 years old. We’ve been holding them together the best we can, but it’s time to start replenishing our fleet,” Gould said. They could consider using American Rescue Plan Act money to do so, he said.
“The last thing you need is trucks going down like that during a storm,” Gould said. “When they go down, people have to move their routes to cover other routes.”
More than two feet of snow was reported in parts of the state during the late January storm, with gusting winds severely limiting visibility from Friday evening into early Sunday morning.
A parking ban made it easier for plow drivers, as well as for tow trucks sent to tow away any vehicles left on the street during a Saturday parking ban. Police officers were out warning drivers to move their cars on Friday evening.
Gould said Lincoln’s new Facebook page was a great way to communicate updates to residents.
“Someone posted about their cul-de-sac not being plowed and we were able to follow up with them,” he said. “It’s also a nice way to remind people about the parking ban, to shovel out their fire hydrants, to take care of their sidewalks, things like that.”
The storm was Gould’s first as town administrator. Asked about lessons learned for the next one, he said, “we need to address the dilapidated DPW fleet. It’s time.”
The blizzard will go down in history as one of the area’s worst in the last decade, stacking up against storms in 1996 and 2005 that brought 22-24 inches of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.