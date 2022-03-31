CENTRAL FALLS – Season 2 of Apple TV’s “Dear...” series features Oscar winner and Central Falls native Viola Davis reading letters from local people who have been deeply impacted by her life and work.
One of those people is Theresa Agonia, a Central Falls native and later Monastery Heights Cumberland resident who recently moved to Cranston.
“It’s amazing,” said Agonia of the episode she’s featured in alongside former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa. Filming was done entirely in Central Falls back in October 2020, but the release was delayed due to COVID.
In the episode, the first for this season of the combination documentary/reality series and airing on March 4, Agonia tells the story of how she wrote a letter to Davis about how she’s impacted her, despite them never meeting. Her letter focuses on her upbringing and how she lost her father at age 16, including the emotional and financial challenges.
Agonia said it was quite an experience seeing Davis on screen reading her letter out loud.
Agonia, who moved to Cumberland with her mom Fernanda after her father Manuel died, said she shared with Davis how she’d indirectly helped her. She had already competed three times for Miss Rhode Island USA, Agonia said, and was starting to doubt herself, when she heard a speech by Davis after she won for her work in “The Help” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2012, giving a special shout-out to Central Falls, telling them to “dream big, dream fierce.”
“My ears perked, and I felt she was talking directly to me,” Agonia told The Breeze.
She signed up for a fourth time for the beauty pageant and ended up winning.
It was the actress’s sister, Deloris Grant, a Central Falls teacher, who helped Agonia financially in first entering the pageant as a teenager.
Today, said Agonia, she mentors young girls from Central Falls, a trickle-down effect after winning the pageant.
“It all stems from that moment,” she said, adding that she loves hearing from young women in the city about how the “Dear...” episode has impacted them as well. “That’s the whole point, to see people on screen who look like them.”
Agonia says her parents moved to an apartment in Central Falls after coming here from Portugal, he in 1977, she in 1981. The family moved to Cumberland in 2008, after her father died.
She said her father was the breadwinner, as her mother worked in a factory, and money was tight during those first years after they lost him.
Today, Agonia works as chief of external affairs for Mayor Jorge Elorza in Providence, and is also currently acting chief of staff.
In the episode, Diossa, the mayor Agonia previously worked under in Central Falls, also talks about many of the same themes, saying Davis inspired him at a time when he was down. Children of immigrants, he and Agonia shared similar upbringings, he eventually stepping up to run and win the mayorship when the city was in the throes of bankruptcy.
Local landmarks included in the film include the Carnicaria International Meat Market and La Casona, with plenty of extras also from the city, said Agonia.
