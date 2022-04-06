NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials have awarded Warwick-based Ahlborg Construction the job of building a new animal shelter on Smithfield Road.
There’s a lot of familiarity with Ahlborg locally, as the company previously completed construction of a new public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Ahlborg was “very, very responsible” with work on the safety complex, said Mayor Charles Lombardi, and gives glowing reviews whenever someone calls about the company.
The Purchasing Board last week awarded the job to Ahlborg with a low bid of $2.6 million. Director of Public Buildings Jim Fuoroli met with company representatives late last week to go over details, and Lombardi expected them to move equipment in either Monday or Tuesday this week.
“Everything is pretty much in order,” said the mayor, who was tentatively planning a groundbreaking for next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Lombardi was planning more conversations this week with municipal leaders in neighboring Johnston and Smithfield, which will share the Tri Town Animal Shelter, but he said he expects no obstacles when it comes to them footing a greater share of the bill for the project. Leaders from all three towns had expected the bids to come in around $1.5 million or $1.6 million, he said, and were shocked that the price tag was $1 million higher.
“Whatever they want to do is going to be OK,” said Lombardi of the arrangement the towns come up with for sharing the costs. The towns had been set to chip in about $350,000 apiece, based on lower estimates.
Any costs beyond the cost of development, such as monthly utility costs, will be shared evenly between the three communities.
Other higher bidders on the project were Martone Service Company, Tower Construction, and Coletta Contracting.
North Providence will pay its share of the costs for the project through a variety of funding sources.
Construction of a new animal shelter has faced many delays over the years, causing frustration among residents and some elected officials. Lombardi has faced extensive criticism from former animal shelter committee member Cathy Lanni and others for how long the project has taken to get off the ground, even as the former shelter near the old town dump continued to deteriorate. That structure was torn down last year, and North Providence and Johnston have been operating out of space in Smithfield since then.
Lanni was on the agenda for a Town Council meeting Tuesday, April 5, to ask for an update on the project.
